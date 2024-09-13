'That's what makes America so great': Patrick Mahomes responds to Trump's claim that his wife endorses him

Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes said he didn't believe it was his place to specifically endorse a presidential candidate despite Donald Trump claiming Mahomes' wife is a fan of his.

Mahomes was asked at a press conference for his reaction to Trump's recent comments on Fox News when he said Mahomes' wife, Brittany, is "a big Trump fan."

Without endorsing a candidate, Mahomes said he felt his purpose in politics was more generic:

"I think I've always said I don't want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever either way," Mahomes told reporters. "I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote, is to inform people to do their own research and then make their best decision for them and their family. And so, I think every time I'm on this stage and I get asked these questions, I'm going to refer back to that because I think that's what makes America so great."

In a previous Blaze News report, it was revealed that the NFL player's wife had "liked" a photo of Trump's campaign platform.

After some harsh criticisms, Mrs. Mahomes made a public statement condemning her detractors:

"I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," she wrote on Instagram. "There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

Trump responded to the ordeal by posting a message on Truth Social and thanked Brittany Mahomes for "defending" him.

"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," Trump wrote.

'I'm not thinking about their political views.'

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was also asked about recent interactions with teammate Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift; the musician recently endorsed Kamala Harris. A reporter's question alluded to the idea that Mahomes and his wife are of different political leanings than the other celebrity couple.

"Is that an important image to show? People who may have different philosophies?" the journalist asked.

Mahomes said he has "grown up with people from every aspect of life and every background" and always hoped people can come together with different beliefs and achieve a common goal.

"I think if we can do that as a nation, I think we can get the best out of each other," Mahomes explained. "I think that's something that I do every single day, and whenever I'm hanging out with whoever, I'm not thinking about their political views. I'm thinking about the people and how they treat other people."

Mahomes stated in a recent Time interview that he felt he didn't want to "pressure anyone" to vote a certain way and that the public should "do the research."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!