Trump thanks 'beautiful' Brittany Mahomes for 'defending' him on social media
September 04, 2024
She has lashed out at her critics over her social media likes.
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, faced backlash on social media for "liking" messages of support for former President Donald Trump.
'There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.'
On Wednesday Trump posted a message on Truth Social thanking her for "defending" him and supporting the MAGA movement.
"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," wrote Trump.
He went on to criticize the state of the nation and blamed the Biden administration for the chaos he described.
"What a great couple - See you both at the Super Bowl!" he concluded.
Critics of the former president lambasted Brittany Mahomes after they discovered that she had "liked" a post on social media outlining his campaign platform for the 2024 election. That interaction was later removed, according to The Hill.
She then lashed out at her critics in a statement soon afterward.
“I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” Mahomes wrote on Instagram. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”
Patrick Mahomes has previously said he wouldn't publicly endorse a president because he wanted voters to make up their own minds and do their own research.
