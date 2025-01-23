Philadelphia Eagles sell out of pints of 'field snow' from playoff game in mere hours: 'Somebody's going to really buy snow?'

The Philadelphia Eagles sold pints of snow from their stadium after a playoff game ... and fans actually bought them.

After officially partnering with memorabilia company The Realest, the Eagles sold "commemorative snow" collected from inside their stadium that was likely stepped all over in the Eagles' 28-22 Divisional Round victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The snow was "carefully preserved and authenticated," the team told WPVI-TV on Wednesday.

The Realest announced the product on its social media pages, describing it as "fresh snow from the Eagles end zone at Lincoln Financial Field."

The description went on, "Packaged with dry ice and authenticated on site, this frozen memento captures the spirit of Saquon Barkley’s 205-yard masterpiece and the magic of this historic playoff game."

The company boasted, "Don't miss your chance to own the first-ever authenticated snow collectible tied to one of the greatest games in Eagles history."

The post then, of course, linked to the store where, at the time of this writing, the snow was sold out. Headlines indicated the snow was actually swooped up by likely-diehard fans in fewer than three hours; The Realest was unavailable for comment on the exact timeframe.

A post shared by The Realest on X claimed that just 100 units of the frozen tundra were made available, with the listing showing a price of $50 per unit.

"Packaged in insulated containers with dry ice and detailed care instructions," the website listing explained.

It added, "To ensure the field snow arrives in pristine condition, each order is shipped in an insulated package with 2 lbs of dry ice to maintain optimal preservation. The $15 shipping fee covers all necessary materials and handling to securely deliver this unique collectible."

The website's disclaimer also noted that "Items are sold in 'as-is' condition."

Accompanying the product listing was a short video showing a series of credentialed shovelers at Lincoln Financial Field gathering up snow to be tossed into a plastic bin.

'People bought snow?'

Eagles reporter Zach Berman seemingly caught up with one of the players to ask him about the snow.

"Somebody's going to really buy snow? People bought snow?" Eagles cornerback Darius Slay asked.

"That's why this is the best city, man," Slay continued. "They're passionate around here. They're buying snow. I love it. You know what? Let me go pack up some snow right now. They can buy mine."

Other strange stories have surrounded the Eagles playoff run this year; wide receiver A.J. Brown was spotted reading a book on the sidelines, with the book immediately shooting to No. 1 on Amazon's best-sellers list.

The next week, before the game against the Rams, fans were shocked to see Brown arriving at the stadium driving a Honda Accord. The $24,000 car went viral given that Brown is currently on a $100 million contract.

Another video soon circulated online that showed Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker pumping up fans before the game. The only problem was that Parker misspelled "Eagles" while leading a chant.

"Let me hear you all say E-L-G-S-E-S, Eagles!" the mayor yelled. Two days later, the mayor joked, "We don't promise perfection, I'm so happy that I never have, especially after I couldn't spell Eagles right."

Philadelphia will play against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

