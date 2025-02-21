'Absurd from top to bottom': Trans activist tells Riley Gaines the Paralympics should be combined with the regular Olympics

A transgender activist not only declared that men should be able to compete in women's sports at the Olympic level, but also agreed that Paralympians should be made to compete against able-bodied Olympians.

Blossom Brown, a male who believes he is female, appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" to discuss whether or not men who identify as women should be allowed in women's sports.

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines also appeared on the program and cited a well-known story from the tennis world as an example of gender disparity in sports.

Gaines referred to tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams losing to No. 203-ranked male player Karsten Braasch in 1998. Braasch beat the sisters 6-1 (Serena) and 6-2 (Venus) in succession — taking only a cigarette break in between — after they claimed they could beat any male player ranked outside the top 200.

'I don't see anything wrong with it.'

Host Piers Morgan then asked Brown if he would want the upcoming Olympics in Los Angeles to be "gender-neutral," where the sexes compete with one another.

Brown immediately replied, "Absolutely."

"I don't see anything wrong with it as long as you include 'trans women,'" he added.

Morgan called the idea "completely insane" and said that in practice, it would exclude all women from winning medals.

Gaines called the idea "entirely and thoroughly absurd from top to bottom."

Brown then referred to transgender swimmer Lia (William) Thomas, who actually competed against Gaines in college swimming, as a counterpoint. The activist said that since Thomas did not win all of his events in women's swimming, he therefore stands as evidence that it is fair for men to compete against women. However, this is easily refuted by the fact that Thomas was ranked just 554th in men's swimming yet was able to win medals when competing against woman.

The activist also claimed there is collateral damage to keeping men out of women's athletics. He cited boxer Imane Khelif, saying Khelif suffered from "transphobia" abuse due to being a woman who appears more masculine.

Gaines quickly corrected Brown, stating that Khelif has been determined to be a man by three different organizations. This included endocrinologists who revealed a pelvic MRI of Khelif that showed the "absence of a uterus" and the presence of "gonads in inguinal canals," meaning testicles in the abdomen.

Brown added that more women would be subject to unfair "rigorous testing" under President Trump because he signed an executive order to prevent men from competing in women's sports.

Before the end of the segment, Gaines asked, "Do you also believe, Blossom, that we should combine the Paralympics and the Olympics? I would love to to hear an answer to that."



After Morgan reaffirmed the question, Brown replied, "I mean, why not?"

"Yeah, why not," Morgan sarcastically said, as Gaines threw her hands on her head in disbelief. Clips from the episode have already accumulated about 1.5 million views on X.

