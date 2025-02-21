'You don't get my respect': NHL legend PK Subban goes off on NBA culture in explosive rant, says he's tired of the excuses

Former New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban said athletes who complain about playing too much shouldn't become professional athletes.

Subban appeared on ESPN's "First Take" and participated in a segment called "NHL vs. NBA," where he was asked about the differences between professional basketball and hockey players.

Subban pulled no punches in criticizing NBA players for not wanting to play if they are "banged up" or want to prolong their career.

"I'm sorry, it doesn't matter how much money you're making. When you do not show up to play, you're letting your teammates down. When you do not show up to play, you're letting the fans down that are paying you $40, $50, $60 million. I don't care if you're getting $300 million. Congratulations," Subban told the hosts.

He then explained that pro athletes need to understand who their audiences are and how much they pay to see their teams at their best.

"These people in here are paying $2,500 a ticket, five grand, that are blue-collared, hardworking people. If you don't get your head wrapped around that, you shouldn't be in pro sports. Because how are we gonna grow?"

'You should be out there banged up. You should be!'

The 13-year NHL veteran was speaking ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off final between Canada and the United States. The tournament caught the eyes of many sports fans due to the rough play, a bevy of fights, and a renewed rivalry between the two countries.

This had the Canadian fired up and ready to explain why so many fans have noticed the greatness of hockey while shying away from the NBA in increasing numbers.

"I'm sick and tired of making athletes 'greats,' all-time greats that aren't the best examples. Those are the people that we want our kids to follow, that we want athletes to follow. That helps us in our game," Subban continued, escalating his tone. "You want athletes to be educated on this and understand this."

P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils and Brandon Hagel of the Chicago Blackhawks fight at the United Center on February 25, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Subban then appeared to take a direct shot at LeBron James, who sat out the recent NBA All-Star Game.

"[Players] gotta understand the importance of showing up to the All-Star Game and being on the court and playing banged up sometimes, and playing injured maybe at times and participating, because here's the thing. Because you're making a hundred, two hundred million, you should be out there banged up. You should be!"

Subban made specific mention of athletes maxing out, meaning playing to the best of their ability at all times. He added that he didn't care if an athlete wanted to play 50 years, "I want your best 10," he said.

Subban added, "I want you on the court dominating."

The 35-year-old emphasized NBA players like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as examples of those who "went all out."

He claimed those are the athletes who everyone wants to follow, and they are who he respects.

"[If] you're a different version than that, you don't get my respect," he concluded.

