Riley Gaines, college athletes call out NCAA for 'loopholes' in transgender policy that allows men on women's practice squads

Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines and other athletes starred in an ad accusing the NCAA of developing a substandard policy surrounding men in women's sports.

Gaines, a former NCAA swimmer who competed against transgender athlete Lia Thomas in the women's category, appeared in an ad for XX-XY Athletics, a brand that pushes for women's rights in sports.

"This policy does not protect female athletes. It sets no clear boundary to ensure that women's sports are for women only," the ad said in reference to the NCAA's new policy.

The governing body's policy is in reaction to President Trump's executive order to prevent women's sports from being infiltrated by men. The order called for "enforcement actions against educational institutions" if they force women to participate in sports or athletic events with men or if women are forced to "appear unclothed before males."

For competitions, the new policy says a "student-athlete assigned male at birth may not compete on a women's team."

At the same time, the same policy stated that a student-athlete who is male "may practice on the team consistent with their gender identity and receive all other benefits applicable to student-athletes who are otherwise eligible for practice."

Simply put, the male athlete may stay on the female team, so long as they are not actively in competition and can still receive athletic benefits.

'The policy is riddled with loopholes.'

For women, the same rules apply if they are on "hormone therapy," such as testosterone. They may also remain on a women's team but also can only partake in practices.

"The new NCAA policy is in direct conflict with President Trumps [sic] beautifully written Executive Order, 'Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports,'" Gaines said in a post while sharing the ad.

Jennifer Sey, founder of the clothing brand and former United States national artistic gymnast, said, "The policy is riddled with loopholes."

"[It] ensures that the NCAA need not take any accountability for ensuring that women’s sports and spaces in federally funded, Title IX governed institutions remain for women only."

Sey also criticized the idea that the NCAA is relying on birth certificates to verify an athlete's sex, stating, "The vast majority of states have laws on the books allowing people to change their sex on their birth certificate with varying levels of requirements. (Only 6 states don’t allow it at all.)"

Attached to the NCAA's announcement of its policy change was a document providing its "Guidance on Inclusive Language."

The guidance warned against the use of offensive language when referring to a person's citizenship, nationality, gender, or disability.

For example, it said to "avoid terms such as 'foreigner' or 'alien'" and instead say "international" or "citizen" of another country.

For gender, it said not to make assumptions that express "implicit bias" and to not assume a person's pronouns.

The ad went on to demand safe sports for women, without any inclusion of men.

The athletes included in the ad are the following: Macey Boggs, Payton McNabb, Kaitlynn Wheeler, Réka György, Neely Gaines, Lauren Miller, and Sia Liilii.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!