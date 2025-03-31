Roger Clemens backs Trump, says spy balloons won't 'fly across the country' with him as president

"Rocket" Roger Clemens praised President Donald Trump's governance and implied that he would not allow national security issues to go unresolved.

Clemens, a 62-year-old former MLB pitcher with two World Series titles, appeared on Fox News' "The Will Cain Show" and was asked, among other things, about the recent John F. Kennedy Jr. document dump by the Trump administration.

Host Will Cain said he thought about asking Clemens about Los Angeles Dodgers players visiting the White House, but instead asked for Clemens' "theory" after reading through "the 80,000 released documents."

'It is an honor to go to the White House.'

"I haven't [read them]," Clemens laughed. "I am looking forward to doing that," the pitcher added, before recalling his relationship with the Kennedy family.

"I was fortunate, Will, to play in two of the most historic cities' ballparks with Fenway Park and pld Yankee Stadium and became friends [with the Kennedy family]. I was able to meet a few of the Kennedys," Clemens said.

Clemens quickly took the opportunity to address the question Cain chose not to ask and stated, "It is an honor to go to the White House."

"Doesn't matter who the president is," Clemens continued. "There are some presidents that I didn't vote for, became our president, but I rooted for our president to do well no matter what once he is in there."

Rogers then expressed that he felt the same about supporting President Trump and even explained that he was still shocked at the details surrounding the first assassination attempt against Trump in 2024.

"The same thing goes with President Trump. It still amazes me that seven months ago he almost got shot on national TV. They let a guy into the rally, Will, as you know — I know I am rehashing things — it is still amazing to me they let a guy into a rally with a range finder, of all things," Clemens continued. "It is bizarre. I mean, come on."

Roger Clemens presents a baseball to President George W. Bush on May 4, 2001, in the Rose Garden of the White House. Photo by Mark Wilson/Newsmakers/Getty Images

Clemens reiterated that he is "rooting" for President Trump and directly compared his capabilities for national defense to those of President Biden.

"I am pretty sure with President Trump in the White House, you are not going to see a spy balloon fly across the country," Clemens chuckled. "But man, it's crazy. Just rooting for the guy."

The infamous Chinese spy ballopon incident from 2023 was a sore spot for the Biden administration, after the balloon was first spotted in Montana and was later revealed to have been monitored since it was initially launched from China.

The balloon was eventually shot down by U.S. fighter pilots off the coast of South Carolina after about eight days of flying over the continental United States.

