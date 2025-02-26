'Is Tiger as good as they say?' Bodycam footage from Scottie Scheffler arrest shows police asking about drinking, Tiger Woods

Footage from the arrest of PGA Tour star Scottie Scheffler revealed strange conversations between the golfer and police, including an officer asking how good Tiger Woods really is.

Scheffler, the world's No.1-ranked golfer, was arrested in May 2024 and charged with felony assault after refusing to stop at the scene of an accident near the entrance of the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Scheffler was trying to get into the PGA Championship tournament, but police said at the time that he was trying to drive around the crash scene despite an officer telling him to stop.

Scheffler apparently kept driving until a cop attached himself to the side of Scheffler's car, an ESPN report stated.

The charges were dropped nearly two weeks later.

'Nothing to drink this morning at all?'

Bodycam footage from the Louisville Metro Police Department has since been released by "Full Swing," a golf docuseries on Netflix.

The previously unseen footage starts with commentary from No. 26 golfer Tom Kim, who says, "I'm warming up, and all I see is my friend handcuffed, walking to a police car."

The video then cuts to Scheffler being handcuffed by police as he provides his own recollection of the events.

"First of all, I was freaking out because I somehow went from driving into the golf course to a jail cell, and I still don't really know how that happened exactly," Scheffler explains. "I don't think it ever really felt real."

Speaking to an officer from the back of a police car, Scheffler is shown telling an officer, "I'll be honest. I didn't think this was ever a position I'd be in."

The officer replied, "Usually, people never do."

Other contentious points in the footage showed presumably the same arresting officer having an exchange with Scheffler about whether or not he had been drinking.

"Nothing to drink this morning at all?" the officer asked.

"Mouthwash," Scheffler bluntly replied. "I try not to drink too much before I go play golf at 8:00 a.m."

With the officer seemingly having no idea who the golfer was — despite being just feet from the entrance to the tournament — he noted that Scheffler must be "pretty good" if he plays in the PGA.

"I'm all right, yeah," Scheffler answered.

The officer then asked, "Is Tiger [Woods] as good as they say he is? Or is that ..."

Scheffler cut him off: "He's pretty dang good."

Aside from the untimely arrest, Scheffler had an outstanding 2024, winning the PGA Tour championship and even a gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Paris.

In 2025, he remains the world No. 1 golfer but sits 13th on the money list with $1.8 million. Sweden's Ludvig Aberg tops that list with $4.8 million.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!