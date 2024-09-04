World's No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler roasts clueless reporter: 'So there's the club'

The top-ranked golfer in the world poked fun at a reporter who asked an odd question about why he had a poor stroke.

In the final round of the Tour Championship, No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot a 67 to win the tournament by four strokes at -30.

However, on the Par 4 eighth hole, Scheffler hit his tee shot into a greenside bunker. Then, with the flag in frame, the replay showed that Scheffler shanked his shot from the bunker way off to his right.

"No one is immune to the shank. Not even Scottie Scheffler," the PGA Tour wrote above the video on X.

'It's a tremendous amount of pressure, and he handled it super well.'

Even though Scheffler won the tournament, ESPN's Mark Schlabach felt the need to focus on the rare mistake in the post-round press conference.

"What happened on that shot out of the bunker?" the reporter asked.

"I shanked it," Scheffler said plainly.

"Why did you shank it?" Schlabach pressed on.

Scheffler then hilariously gave the reporter a breakdown of golf-club physics.

"So there's the club, there's this straight part of the face, and then over here is the hosel, and on that one specifically, I caught too much of that part of the face. That's why it went to the right. It's shaped kind of ... a little curve," Scheffler explained, as laughter erupted around the room.



"And then ..." Scheffler continued, with the reporter desperately trying to interject. "If I hit the straight part it's going to go that way ... and then if I hit this part it's going to come towards you."

"I know the season, thank you," the reporter replied as Scheffler laughed at him.

It was later revealed that when Scheffler shanked the shot, his caddie reminded him who he was in order to reinstill confidence in the golfer.

"Just remember who you are," caddie Ted Scott said. "You're Scottie Scheffler."

Scott explained that the amount of pressure on Scheffler's shoulders was massive and that he just needed to keep the champion's head in the game.

"It's like eight months, knowing you're going to have a lead here," the caddie continued, per the PGA Tour. "It's a tremendous amount of pressure, and he handled it super well."

Scheffler went on to say that he's proud of his results, but winning tournaments is something he tries not to focus on.

"Maybe the last couple years I've put too much pressure on myself to perform," Scheffler revealed. "But this year I did a good job of just staying in it mentally and keeping my head down."

The champion still called winning a "great feeling" and said it felt "really special" to take home the FedEx Cup Championship, awarded to the tour's overall winner.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!