'You're welcome!' UFC champ Sean O'Malley walks off podcast in just 40 seconds

UFC champion Sean O'Malley made a brief appearance on a podcast, but it took him less than a minute to close his laptop on the hosts.

O'Malley has an upcoming title defense at UFC 306 for Mexican Independence Day, where he will face Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight championship. The event is gearing up to be a one-of-a-kind experience taking place at the unique venue known as the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The champion accepted an invitation to appear on the podcast of former champions Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, but it didn't last very long.

'How'd you let Aljo take you down so easy?'

Usman gave O'Malley a respectful introduction before the interview went off the rails:

"We have a special guest. The man that will be gracing us with his presence in the Octagon next weekend at the Sphere, a man that needs no introduction. The most colorful man right now in the octagon, one of the most dynamic [fighters and the current bantamweight champion of the world, 'Suga' Sean O'Malley."

O'Malley, sitting like he was plotting his attack, responded with a quick message.

"Boys, you guys know I'm a very, very busy man," O'Malley said on the "Pound 4 Pound" podcast. "I'll keep this short. I came here for two reasons: one to praise you, Kamaru, you're an absolute Legend, and two, Henry ... how'd you let Aljo take you down so easy?!" O'Malley added, before laughing maniacally.

"You're welcome!" the champion said before closing his laptop.



O'Malley was of course referring to Cejudo's May 2023 TKO loss to former champion Aljamain Sterling.





Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The podcast clip has nearly one million views on the X platform alone, as fans have always enjoyed the antics of both O'Malley and Cejudo.

Cejudo made traditional news headlines in 2019 when he jokingly challenged then-female champion Valentina Shevchenko to a fight for the "intergender" title.

"Valentina Shevchenko, I have a message for you: I'm looking to become the first intergender world champion this world has ever seen. I'm calling you out," Cejudo said from his car.



Shevchenko later appeared on ESPN and told Cejudo, "Be careful what you wish!"

Despite saying she didn't know if he was joking, Shevchenko said Cejudo was in danger of losing "all of his gold forever."

