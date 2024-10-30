'We're going to deal with it': Texas Tech kicker showing 'MAGA' shirt after touchdown to be 'addressed' internally, coach says

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said the team will address the situation with their kicker internally after the athlete showed his support for presidential candidate Donald Trump on the field during a game.

While down by 11 points to TCU last Saturday, Texas Tech's kicker Reese Burkhardt took a fake field goal to the end zone for a five-yard touchdown run.

The fifth-year senior celebrated his touchdown by pulling up his jersey to reveal a white shirt with "Trump '24 MAGA" written on it.

Coach McGuire, who noted he wasn't aware of what Burkhardt's shirt said until after the game, spoke to media at a press conference and addressed the situation.

"We have addressed it. We will continue to address it. We're addressing internally," McGuire said, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

'I don't think necessarily that's a time or the place.'

"It's always one of [the] things as far as whenever you're dealing with young adults, the really young adults, I guess, the choices that we make and when we make them and when you share it."



McGuire alluded to the fact he didn't think it was a fair decision for the kicker to make a political statement on the field, telling reporters that being in a team sport means players need to make sure they're "putting [their] team in the best situation."

The coach continued, "I always think the greatest thing about football, basketball, sports like that, it's a team sport. ... And there's places that you express your opinion and, you know, I don't think necessarily that's a time or the place."

"As far as with [Burkhardt], we're going to deal with it. Dealt with it on Saturday and continue to talk through stuff and find the best solution and keep it in house," he added.



Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

The same weekend, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa showed his own message of support for Trump on the field, albeit after the game.

While three of Bosa's teammates were participating in a postgame interview, Bosa appeared behind the group wearing a white hat with "Make America Great Again" written in gold letters.

When asked about his political statement, Bosa later said, "I'm not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it's an important time."

Texas Tech's McGuire was reportedly asked on who he plans on voting for in the federal election but declined to reveal his choice.

"I do encourage everybody to vote," McGuire said instead.



Burkhardt did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Texas Tech's next game is November 2 against Iowa State.

