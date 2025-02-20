Fans baffled by monstrous ticket prices ahead of Canada vs. USA 4 Nations final: 'That's just insane'

Canada and the United States are set to face off in a grudge match tonight, and fans cannot believe how high ticket prices have soared.

The 4 Nations Face-Off championship game comes after the Americans beat Canada 3-1 last Saturday and garnered decade-high viewership for the game. With three fights in the first nine seconds of the game, the rivalry has boiled and subsequently pushed ticket resales at TD Garden in Boston to their max.

Across three of the most popular resale sites — SeatGeek, StubHub, and Ticketmaster — the get-in price is at least $837 USD at the time of this writing, offered by StubHub. While SeatGeek has several options between that price and $1,000 (albeit nosebleeds), fans will not get into the building through Ticketmaster for less than $1,000.

While tickets in that range were going like hotcakes all morning, the trend of resellers posting their "not-going" price shows that everyone has a dollar figure that can convince them to watch from home.

Ticketmaster's highest resale price was $10,000, while on SeatGeek, one ticket-holder was willing to give up his seat in the fourth row for $12,890. StubHub took home the prize for most outrageous resale price, however, selling a worse seat toward the back of the lower bowl (21st row) for a cool $14,458.

'What is this, a Leafs game?'

Fans online rejoiced about ticket prices from just a few weeks ago, with one Canadian saying he saw prices spike right after the two teams took off the gloves three times.

One fan claimed his friend got his tickets for $250, while another claimed $150 was his pre-tournament cost.

"Smart people like me got them for a fraction of that price before the tournament," another fan bragged.

While others called the ticket prices "insane," some found solace knowing that the costs were still cheaper than seeing Taylor Swift in concert.

That’s just insane.

Reselling tickets to big events like this has become a huge business that can inflate prices, but unfortunately for fans north of the border, these prices seem all too typical for Canadian teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs.

For example, 11th-row tickets at the Leafs game against the Carolina Hurricanes this Saturday are reselling as high as a whopping $1,488. Cheaper single seats also go for between $400 and $600, but keep in mind that fans are not overly excited for the Hurricanes to come to town. A game against the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, or other rivals typically go even higher.

What is this a Leafs game 😉

The game airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+.

