Former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy reveals he was teamed with alleged Cybertruck bomber on military TV show: 'He was ... sincere'

Former UFC fighter and Green Beret Tim Kennedy was on a military-themed television show with the man accused of blowing up a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas.

Matthew Alan Livelsberger allegedly detonated explosives outside the Las Vegas Trump Hotel on New Year's Day in what he claimed was an effort to bring attention to the U.S. drone program.

Two days after the event, Kennedy revealed on his X page that he was once partnered with Livelsberger on the History Channel show "Ultimate Soldier Challenge."

The show is described on IMDB as having "elite men and women of America's Special Operations' units" compete in a "worldwide battle of their skill, adaptability and strength."

'None of this makes sense.'

Kennedy is listed as a cast member for a March 5, 2013, episode titled "Green Berets vs Norwegians."

Livelsberger is listed as "Matt Berg," a Green Beret.

"13 years ago I competed in a shooting competition on History Channel called The Ultimate Soldiers Challenge," Kennedy wrote on X. "My partner in this competition was Matt Burg [sic] (aka Matt Livelsberger). Last night when I saw old photos of him on the news, I put together that it was the same guy."

Along with some photos from the production, Kennedy called Livelsberger "sincere, hard-working," and a "talented and competent Special Forces operator."

"I am flabbergasted and heartbroken to hear the news. None of this makes sense and I like many others are confused and want answers," Kennedy added.

— Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) January 4, 2025

— Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) January 4, 2025

An email attributed to Livelsberger was sent to retired U.S. Army intelligence officer Sam Shoemate. Shoemate read the email on the "The Shawn Ryan Show" and included warnings about the drone sightings that have popped up across the United States' eastern seaboard.

"What we have been seeing with 'drones' is the operational use of gravitic propulsion systems powered aircraft by most recently China in the east coast, but throughout history, the US," he wrote. "Only we and China have this capability. Our OPEN location for this activity in the box is below. China has been launching them from the Atlantic from submarines for years, but this activity recently has picked up. As of now, it is just a show of force and they are using it similar to how they used the balloon."

Livelsberger also claimed the drones are the "most dangerous threat to national security that has ever existed" and that either the FBI or Homeland Security had been digitally tracking him.

Kennedy had 24 professional fights between 2001-2016, amassing an 18-6 record.

