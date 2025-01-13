Transgender college basketball player flattens multiple women on the court but still claims to be the victim

A female-identifying college basketball player has shocked audiences with dominating performances over women throughout several years in the region.

Harriette Mackenzie is a 6'2'' male basketball player who identifies as a transgender woman, now in his third year of college athletics.

Mackenzie has played for Mount Royal University but is now with Victoria Island University in British Columbia, Canada.

'The opposing team's head coach cornered one of our athletic staff and went on a tirade.'

Footage recently surfaced from a victory over Columbia Bible College in October, during which Mackenzie is seen knocking over at least half a dozen women in a physically dominating display.

Shockingly, VIU has accused the Bible college of harassment and intimidation and subsequently canceled two games against the school in protest.

All players on VIU reportedly signed a letter stating they did not feel safe due to the CBC coach allegedly mistreating the transgender player during their game on October 25, 2024. VIU won that game 69-56 with Mackenzie scoring a game-high 19 points.

"Intimidation, harassment, and discrimination have no place in athletics," VIU wrote in a statement, per Fox News. "VIU stands in full support of our student-athletes and affirms the right of all athletes to compete in an environment that prioritizes their safety and well-being."

The transgender player claimed at the time that CBC coach Taylor Claggett, a woman, "cornered" VIU's athletic staff and complained about Mackenzie's inclusion.

"The opposing team's head coach cornered one of our athletic staff and went on a tirade about how I shouldn't be allowed to play," Mackenzie said, according to Saanich News.

The outlet reported that Mackenzie transitioned genders in kindergarten and allegedly never went through male puberty. The outlet also stated Mackenzie said his testosterone levels are one-tenth that of an actual woman's due to the absence of reproductive organs and as such put him at a disadvantage.

Columbia Bible College issued its own statement, calling the allegations "surprising news."

"CBC stands for safe play for all. Accusations that CBC, its coaches, players, and fans are a safety threat are simply untrue and misinformed."

The school continued, "CBC has a reputation for providing a safe environment, however, out of an abundance of caution, CBC in cooperation with PACWEST, developed an event safety plan specifically for these games. We received input from VIU and the Abbotsford Police Department. This plan included extra security among other measures," the statement read.

The forward has averaged 16.3 points per game in the first three years of his college career, has broken multiple records, and collected countless accolades. This season, he is having a career-best 19.3 points per game through the first 12 games.

Mackenzie took home national MVP honors and was conference player of the year and conference athlete of the year last season, according to reports from Rebel News' Drea Humphrey.

VIU won the 2023 national title with Mackenzie on board, who was first-team CCAA All-Canadian and a first-team PacWest All Star that year, as well.

For the 2022 National Championships, Mackenzie was First Team All-Tournament, with his team placing second overall.

Mackenzie was also reportedly known as the "Record Breaker" at Mount Royal University for breaking records for the following categories:

Most single-season total rebounds (212)

Offensive rebounds in a season (86)

Rebounds per game (10.6)

Total free throws made in a season (90)

Playoff points in a single game (22)

Double-doubles in a season (10)

