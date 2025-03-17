Trump wins another golf tournament, signals it may be his last, as his courses are continually vandalized

President Donald Trump boasted about winning his club's golf championship while hinting that he would not compete in tournaments in the future.

The president announced that he won the golf club championship at his club in Palm Beach County, Florida, thanking his "wonderful Golf Staff" and the many "fantastic golfers" that participated in the event.

At the same time, however, Trump said the tournament could be his last.

"I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida," he wrote on Truth Social. "Such a great honor," Trump added.

The hint came as two of his European golf clubs were vandalized in the span of just one week, first in Scotland and then Ireland.

At Trump’s Turnberry golf course and hotel in southwest Scotland, activists reportedly painted "Gaza Is Not For Sale" in giant red letters.

According to the Associated Press, the crime was claimed by activist group Palestine Action, which said it "rejects Donald Trump’s treatment of Gaza as though it were his property to dispose of as he likes."

"To make that clear, we have shown him that his own property is not safe from acts of resistance," the group reportedly added in a statement.

Then, Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Ireland was infiltrated by pro-Palestine activists who caused damage to that course as well.

The Doonbeg, Ireland, property suffered "criminal damage," according to Irish police, per the BBC, including pro-Palestine graffiti.

Trump played golf at least 142 times in his first term, Newsweek reported, with at least 18 golf tournament wins to his name.

The Guardian published an article in 2018 that called Trump the "commander in cheat" over his wins and said the president had no credibility with golfers. The outlet went on to claim that Trump is only capable of winning at clubs he owns and cited an anecdote that he kicks out anyone who could beat him.

In 2024, Trump touted winning two tournaments in the same week at Trump International, including the senior championship.

"A great honor to have won both the Club Championship and the Senior Club Championship this week at Trump International," Trump wrote on Instagram.

Newsweek reported at the time that Trump owned 17 golf courses worldwide before he became president. According to a Wikipedia page on the topic, he now owns 20.

