UNLV quarterback walks off team over missing $100K NIL payment — school claims QB made illegal demands and 'implied threats'

UNLV star quarterback Matthew Sluka has left the team over an allegedly missing $100,000 name, image, and likeness payment.

Sluka made the announcement, without giving specifics, in a social media post stating that he would utilize his redshirt option for the remainder of the season.

"I have decided to utilize my redshirt year and will not be playing in any additional games this season," Sluka wrote.



A redshirt allows a football player to extend his NCAA eligibility for one year, so long as he plays in three games or less.

The UNLV Rebels are off to a 3-0 start with Sluka and ranked No. 23 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, the first time the program has ever been ranked in a major poll.

"I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled," Sluka's statement continued. "Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program."

Sluka's side

Sluka's agent, Marcus Cromartie, and his father, Bob Sluka, both told ESPN that UNLV didn't follow through on a verbal offer of $100,000 that allegedly came from offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Head coach Barry Odom allegedly told them in a phone call that the offer wasn't valid because it didn't come from himself.

Sluka's father and agent allege that when Sluka arrived at UNLV in the summer, he was told the money would be distributed in a payment plan. This plan was then apparently delayed, and Sluka was told payment would come after he enrolled in school and started classes.

The agent said the school and the collective that manages its NIL payments did formally offer $3,000 per month for four months, a whopping $88,000 less than what they were offered. However, Sluka only allegedly received $3,000 for moving expenses.

Programs in the NCAA use collectives to handle NIL deals; the schools do not directly deal with player deals of that nature.

UNLV's collective, Blueprint Sports, said it paid Sluka a one-time fee of $3,000 for a summer event but was unaware of any $100,000 promises. It also stated that Sluka first contacted the collective in August but had not contacted anyone about any missing payments.

"They keep deferring — 'We don't know. You have to wait,'" Bob Sluka said. "Then it was like, 'We're going to give him game checks.' So we're like, 'OK, great.' We did not ask for a single dollar [more]. At one point, we are out of pocket for him to be there, because his expenses to live there weren't even being covered."



The father also claimed that offensive coordinator Marion, along with sports agents, agreed to a verbal deal with the family the previous winter during a recruiting visit.

"We left there understanding that we were going to get a certain dollar amount for Matt to come there on the NIL deal, not a blowout number, but a reasonable, fair number," Bob Sluka added. He noted that his son received more than 25 NIL offers from other schools.

'UNLV does not engage in such activity, nor does it respond to implied threats.'

UNLV's side

UNLV largely avoided directly addressing the claims and said Sluka's representative made financial demands in order to keep playing. The school asserted that the demands were illegal and "implied threats."

Sluka's "representative made financial demands upon the University and its NIL collective in order to continue playing," UNLV claimed.



"UNLV Athletics interpreted these demands as a violation of the NCAA pay-for-play rules, as well as Nevada state law. ... UNLV does not engage in such activity, nor does it respond to implied threats. UNLV has honored all previously agreed-upon scholarships for Matthew Sluka."



"UNLV has conducted its due diligence and will continue to operate its programs within the framework of NCAA rules and regulations, as well as Nevada state laws," the statement concluded.

The NCAA's senior vice president of external affairs, Tim Buckley, offered a different take on the ordeal, albeit not directly addressing the particular situation.

"Unfortunately there is little oversight or accountability in the NIL space and far too often promises made to student-athletes are broken," Buckley said.

He added that "positive changes" are underway as the NCAA is looking to add benefits but blamed "Congress" and "the courts" for limiting the authority the NCAA has in regulating third parties in regards to NIL transactions.

Sluka said he will work with a quarterback coach during his time off and wait for the January transfer window to find another school.

