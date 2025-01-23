Washington Capitals winger TJ Oshie tells haters to 'scrape off' his name from their jerseys after backlash over pro-Trump post

Washington Capitals star T.J. Oshie shook up his social media pages by making a post in support of President Donald Trump, causing fans to both curse him and shower him with praise.

"America is back," the post began, featuring a quote from President Trump.

"Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath of my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe, and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America."

Oshie added the caption, "God Bless America," with an American flag after.

Sharing the message was apparently enough to anger some of his fans, particularly women who directly suggested that Oshie should be ashamed of his Trump support because he has daughters.

"How could you say this when you have two young daughters," a woman named Noelle wrote.

"You have little girls. Way to stand up for their rights," Tammy Lynn responded.

Another female X user asked Oshie if he knew a lot of his "teammates are immigrants," seemingly misunderstanding that there aren't any professional hockey players in the NHL at risk of deportation.

Oshie received praise from other fans, however, including a man who said he "will be purchasing [his] jersey momentarily."

Another fan claimed that those preaching "tolerance" are often the first to cast criticism onto others.

"Isn't it funny how the ones who constantly preach about tolerance and open-mindedness are the first to damn others for having even slightly different sets of beliefs?" the fan wrote.

'If it makes you feel better to chirp me over the internet it's cool.'

Seemingly noticing the heated rhetoric in his comments, Oshie added a second message to the thread.

"That escalated quickly!" the 38-year-old began.

"To be clear I love America and Americans on both sides of the aisle and always will. Yeah even you in the negative comments you little stinkers," Oshie went on.

The player added, "I choose to respect everyone until you prove me otherwise. If it makes you feel better to chirp me over the internet it’s cool. Although I don't see the honor in it and it seems silly."

Oshie also addressed the fans who made direct comments about his children.

"To the people worried about my daughters thank you for your concern. All four of my kids will grow up with Parents who support them, tell them they love them every day, teach them to be strong and above all to be good and kind people."

As for those "little stinkers" in his comment section, Oshie had a parting message for those saying they would throw out their Capitals jerseys.

"P.S. For those throwing out jerseys … maybe just scrape off the name and number. Remember the name on the front is a hell of a lot more important than the one on the back. Love you guys today and always! God Bless America."

Oshie has missed the entire 2024-2025 season after being placed on injured reserve due to back issues.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!