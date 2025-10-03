Why the ‘black church’ ignored Voddie Baucham

Theologian and Pastor Voddie Baucham was a beacon of hope and a bright mentor for the black community — but he tragically passed away after a medical emergency at only 56 years old.

And despite his profound message, many black churches tend to avoid him.

“Voddie in his presentation wasn’t the stereotypical black minister. Wasn’t a lot of emotion,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says, before pointing out that after Baucham’s passing, he couldn’t find any mainstream media articles on his legacy.

“Maybe that’s changed,” Whitlock admits, but adds, “And it’s almost like they wanted … to keep Voddie a secret from the traditional black Protestant leftist. They didn’t want us to know about Voddie. And it’s tragic.”

“I think you’re absolutely spot-on,” BlazeTV contributor Chad O. Jackson agrees. “I mean, Voddie’s been on CNN all of one time and they told him, ‘We’ll have you back.’ And they never had him back because of how he was able to embarrass them just by leading into the word of God, quite frankly.”

“But you’re absolutely right. I mean, when you look at black pastors, typically what comes to mind are your Jamal Bryants, your T.D. Jakeses ... even Eric Masons. I know Eric Mason had beef with Dr. Voddie Baucham, even going so far as to, in one of his sermons, use kind of slave vernacular to explain what Voddie Baucham was doing,” Jackson explains.

Jackson tells Whitlock that Mason was “basically accusing Voddie Baucham of making up words like ethnic narcissism to explain or to protect white supremacy.”

“Just this utter nonsense,” he says, calling Baucham “one of the few pastors” he’s aware of who “are unafraid to call out hollow and deceptive philosophies, how these ideologies are infiltrating and subverting God’s people, and how we need to be made aware of them.”

“The Bible says to test every spirit to see if it’s of God. And that’s what Voddie was doing from behind the pulpit,” he adds.

