Wrestler Wyatt Hendrickson embraces President Trump, credits his faith following historic national championship

Oklahoma State University wrestler Wyatt Hendrickson saluted and hugged the president of the United States after a shocking upset victory at the NCAA championships.

The new heavyweight champion pulled off what is being called the biggest upset in collegiate wrestling history when he beat Minnesota's Gable Steveson, a two-time national champion. Steveson is not only a celebrated and internationally famous athlete at just 24 years old, but he's also an Olympic gold medalist and a former WWE wrestler. Hendrickson's upset was even more monumental when factoring in Steveson's 70-match winning streak.

President Donald Trump, along with other politicians like Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), had a front-row seat to watch Hendrickson win the stunning upset via takedown with just 23 seconds left in the match. Hendrickson was down by two points before prying a victory from the jaws of defeat and finishing with a final 5-4 score.

"Oh my God!" announcer Daniel Cormier yelled.

Hendrickson then stood up, pointed to President Trump, and saluted him.

"Captain America," Cormier stated, audibly choking up. "My jaw's on the floor!"

'That's my commander in chief; I'm very proud of that.'

Hendrickson immediately walked over to Trump to shake his hand; the two hugged before the president said something into the wrestler's ear.

"What did the president say to you?" an ESPN reporter asked Hendrickson moments later.

"He said he's very proud of me," Hendrickson replied. "That's my commander in chief; I'm very proud of that. He came here to support his troops; I put on a show for him and I won that national title."

Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

At a post-match press conference, Hendrickson thanked his family before noting he also wanted to thank "my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for blessing me."



"In that last shot, I was in on that leg and there was a little extra push behind me to get that takedown. I don't think that was by chance," Hendrickson continued, per ASAP Sports.

Then, the Oklahoma State athlete told a story for the ages when he recalled his church service earlier that week.

"I was listening to the sermon. [The pastor] was talking about David and Goliath. And David had a vision of victory before he stepped on the mat," Hendrickson remembered. "I kind of carried that with me all week. Even though he went after Goliath and everyone was like, 'This can't be done,' he had a mind of a champion, he had a vision of victory. Leading up to this tournament, I knew that my head had to be in the right place if I wanted to end up on top."

Hendrickson is a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force and considers himself lucky to be able to continue wrestling before returning to his role in the military.

"I've always been super patriotic, and I have a heart to serve," Hendrickson told Fox News.

The wrestler added that his opportunities seem limitless and he is excited to serve in the Air Force.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!