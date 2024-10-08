'I don't keep track of any of that': WWE's Triple H shuts down reporter's race-baiting question about 'representation'

WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque dispelled claims that the company has not been giving enough opportunities to employees of a particular race.

Levesque, who is widely considered to be one of the most popular wrestlers of all time, is now an executive in charge of talent relations and storytelling at the WWE.

During a press conference to promote the upcoming pay-per-view event "Bad Blood," Levesque was asked about a lack of racial "representation" in recent WWE events.

"There's been some reports leading up to 'Bad Blood' regarding the representation of black male wrestlers within WWE," the reporter, who goes by the name T.J. Legacy, began.

"They haven't been on a [premium live event] in the last three cards. There was no black women wrestlers on the 'Bad Blood' card. ... How do you gauge between making sure that there is representation and making sure that there are wrestlers that get opportunities that are deserved?" he added.



Triple H immediately shut down the leading question.

"I see [that] everybody gets the opportunity. I don't see the difference in anybody," Levesque replied. "I don't see the color, I don't see the nationality, I don't see any of it. I just see talent. I don't see the difference between men and women. I see talent.

"I don't keep track of any of that," he added.

Levesque then referred back to the company, saying the WWE simply attempts to tell the best stories and allow the best talents to flourish.

"I do what's relevant and what’s best in storytelling and what’s being delivered the best, and that's what goes. No difference in the men or the women, whatever the best story is," the executive concluded.

Video courtesy WWE/YouTube

The race-specific question seemingly ignored the bulk of WWE's roster, which is incredibly ethnically diverse without ever making mention of it.

The WWE's main roster currently has four champions who are of Samoan descent — one of whom is a woman — two black female champions, and one Mexican champion.

The company's developmental promotion, NXT, showcases a Puerto Rican female champion, a Nigerian male champion, and another tag-team champion from Spain.

The ongoing claim from activist media members has remained for decades, however, that there has always been discrimination in the WWE that prevents black athletes from becoming top-billing stars and champions.

