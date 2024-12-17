Pro-women clothing company creates NIL program for female athletes who fight against men invading their sports

A clothing company created a first of its kind name, image, and likeness program that supports female athletes who have spoken out against the inclusion of men in women's sports.

XX-XY Athletics, a clothing brand that has firmly stood against men who identify as women playing in women's sports, launched the "GXME CHXNGERs" NIL program to partner with female athletes who have fought for the same cause.

The selected college athletes were described as "young women who demonstrate courage and character" and took a stand when their NCAA coaches, administrators, and lawmakers would not.

The first seven sponsored athletes included several plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the NCAA that alleged female athletes were subject to an unfair "Transgender Participation Policy" that sought to "suppress the free speech rights of women athletes."

This included volleyball players Brooke Slusser and Sia Liilii, who both spoke out against a male athlete named Blaire Fleming playing on the San Jose State University women's volleyball team.

The volleyball players were joined in the program by University of Arkansas track athlete Ainsley Erzen, who spoke about women's safety.

"We will continue to make ourselves heard until no female athlete has their safety, privacy, and opportunities stolen by a man," Erzen wrote on X.

Sara Casebolt, a track athlete from the University of Idaho, also remarked, "I believe that speaking up & making your voice heard is the best way to make a positive change."

'Greatness isn't measured merely in goals, spikes and baskets.'

Macey Boggs, a volleyball player from the University of Wyoming, was also named in the XX-XY partnership deal. Boggs was one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the NCAA and was part of the women's volleyball team at Wyoming who forfeited a game against SJSU.

Other sponsored athletes included Heather Arnett, softball player from Pittsburgh State University, and Emma Vorpagel, track athlete from Northern Illinois University.

XX-XY Athletics founder Jennifer Sey called the program a reward to athletes who "back the thrill and passion of sports for women."

She added, "Greatness isn't measured merely in goals, spikes, and baskets but also by the impact female athletes have on the culture and the millions of girls who will follow behind them."

Sey has a storied history, competing for the United States women's national artistic gymnastics team seven times.

The former athlete became the chief marketing officer and brand president for Levi's and later produced the documentary "Athlete A" about the abuse scandal at USA Gymnastics.



Sey was an early opposer of mask and vaccine mandates before eventually starting the clothing company that has been deemed "anti-trans" simply for pushing the idea that men should not be in women's sports.

