Yankees to end 50-year ban on beards, will now allow 'well-groomed beards'

The New York Yankees are changing course from a long-standing tradition of banning beards and will allow players to sport beards that are deemed properly groomed.

Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner, son of deceased Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, released a statement addressing the "alteration of Yankees facial hair policy."

Steinbrenner said that in recent weeks he spoke to many current and former Yankees from different eras to get their perspective on the team's "long-standing facial hair and grooming policy."

The Yankees have traditionally banned players from having beards or long hair, a tradition that dates back to the 1970s, according to the New York Times.

George Steinbrenner reportedly started the policy because he believed neater facial hair would increase the professionalism and discipline levels of his players. The Yankees' policy was deemed among the most strict of any rules of its kind in the sports world and therefore was one of the most famous team policies.

Hal Steinbrenner said ongoing internal dialogue had been taking place for "several years," but the decision ultimately lands at his feet. He revealed in his statement that he concluded that some beards would be authorized by the team.

"After great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward. It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy."

Former Yankees player Cameron Maybin said in 2023 that fans might be "surprised how much more attractive the Yankees would be" if the team got rid of its facial hair restrictions.

However, Maybin had a more cordial reaction to the rule than former Yankee Don Mattingly in 1991. The team captain was allegedly pulled from the lineup because he wouldn't cut his hair.

He was quoted as saying he was "overwhelmed by the pettiness" of the situation. He soon relented, the New York Times stated. The ordeal soon reached the status of cultural event when it was parodied on "The Simpsons" in 1992. After notoriously evil power plant owner Mr. Burns created his own work baseball team, Mattingly was included and subsequently kicked off the team for not trimming his sideburns.

Don Mattingly in 1991. Focus on Sports/Getty Images

"Mattingly, I thought I told you to trim those sideburns! Go home! You're off the team for good!" Mr. Burns yelled at Mattingly, who had shaved the sides of his head out of confusion.

Other rules in a similar vein have included the Chicago Bulls' headband ban that spanned from 2004 to 2016. Coach Scott Skiles made the move after reportedly being unhappy with forward Eddie Robinson's attitude and effort. Skiles did allow center Ben Wallace to break the rule in 2007, claiming he "left it up to the guys who have been here if they wanted to make an exception for Ben."

