Analog Men

Everyone knows that screen addiction is a major problem, but what few er people know is that the solution lies not in front of them, but in the past.

Gentlemen’s hobbies are back. People everywhere are rediscovering many of our culture’s inherited pastimes, which not only require practice, patience, and skill, but actually leave you with something worth keeping.

The men building tables, casting flies, shooting guns, and wrapping their hands are not trying to return to 1955. They are trying to recover something modern life accidentally stripped away: the pleasure of doing something difficult for no reason except that it feels good to get better at it.

Boxing

Every few years, boxing roars back in popularity, and everyone acts surprised. Boxing remains one of the few places left where effort reveals itself immediately. As Mike Tyson once wisely observed, “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face."

The pleasure of doing something difficult for no reason except that it feels good to get better at it.

Your title, your followers, your salary, and your carefully assembled personal brand become meaningless once the bell rings.

For men whose lives have become increasingly verbal and virtual, boxing offers something rare: a world where the body still gets a vote.

Cigars

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A perfect excuse to slow down, relax, and have a longer, thoughtful conversation, ci gar smoking also pairs nicely with plenty of other social hobbies like poker, bourbon tasting, or even fishing.

In a fast-paced culture like our own, more and more people are finding that hobbies that reward patience are the most satisfying. The incredible aroma of burning tobacco signals a respite from the breakneck pace of the modern world—a time to sit with friends and converse or just pour a drink and sit quietly in introspection.

Fly Fishing

Fly fishing, a once-niche but rapidly growing hobby, has exploded in popularity, particularly among younger generations, thanks to social media’s reach.

Millions more fly fishing enthusiasts have taken to lakes and rivers across the country compared to a decade ago, and many have certainly tried to get out to the “crown jewels” of fly fishing in places like Montana, Alaska, Colorado, and the Driftless region in the Midwest.

While you might think it’s easy when you see a fisherman wading through a scenic river, in reality he’s practicing an ancient art that requires patience, quiet strength, and a finesse that can only be learned through experience.

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Woodworking

Woodworking, a demanding yet highly satisfying physical hobby, has something for everyone.

Driven in part by online videos of enormous epoxy river tables or even live-edge furniture to smaller, hand-carved projects, woodworking has seen a revival for several reasons.

And people are not only enjoying that content online—they’re grabbing the tools and carving and crafting as well. Picked up by some during the pandemic, woodworking never retreated in popularity, still offering people a worthy activity to put their time and energy into.

Motorcycles

Like woodworking, motorcycling drew new enthusiasts during the pandemic; the hobby stuck with many newcomers as they discovered the endless possibilities of the open road.

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Collectors, adventurers, racers, campers, and “iron butt” riders all fall under the vast umbrella of motorcycling. The combination of mobility, customizability, and freedom has a pull on a rapidly growing number of Americans.

Disappear into the wilderness for a week, ride across the country, take a slow ride along the Pacific Coast Highway in the ocean breeze, or explore vintage collections at various shows across the country within this growing community.