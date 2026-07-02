Higher Ground





By late afternoon, the canyon settles into its own social order: ropes coiled over shoulders, dust worked into every seam, strangers becoming companions somewhere between the climb and the campfire. Out here, status matters less than whether you know how to tie a knot, carry the weight, and laugh when the desert humbles you.

Some people spend summer chasing reservations and rooftop cocktails. Others clip into a rope and disappear into the sandstone.

Beneath the beam of headlamps and the silence of the dark can yon, priests prepare the Eucharist before a night Mass in the wilderness. The scene feels ancient and American at once: liturgy by lantern light at the edge of the frontier.