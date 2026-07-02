O.W. Root
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By Joseph Massey from his book of poems, Invisible Current.
Small Summer Book
in memoriam Fanny Howe
1
Even shadows melt
in this heat, and cast black ink
down the concrete stairs.
2
Blue chicory sprawls
along a hill, verging on
purple. Further up,
an old stone church looms, and bends
deep into its own shadow.
3
Poetry is all
that remains between us—here
in a single breath.
4
A mandala of
weeds whisks the blunt summer light
in a cracked concrete
field, where I rest my vision
and wait for panic to pass.
5
Shapely with the scent
of lilacs—
the slow summer wind.
6
No poet is gone
for long—the poems breathe them
back as we breathe through
the poems. Voice now outside
of time: neither yours nor mine.
7
A flower reaches
through the heat, attached and
unattached to its stem.
8
In the window clouds
convulse, blue to gray to black.
Rain strafes haze drifting
in from leftover forests
primordial. Sidewalks steam.
9
In an alley, Queen
Anne’s lace leans
into its shadow.
Into its shadow,
Queen Anne’s lace
unraveling light.
Eclipse Season
These days, I gaze at the transom
where summer withdraws
and color drums the far corner.
A negotiation
between oblivion and song.
This life lashed to light
a window cuts into time.
Agony
when the poem murmurs,
half-heard, beneath the blur.
August’s Edge
Cloud-high pines
at the river’s lip
reflect against
black water;
trunks blurred
by invisible
currents. I sit
at a table, gray
wood chipped
with initials
and listen
to Gregorian chant
through headphones:
syllables
sculpting air
into a shape
that resembles time.
A shape held
in mind
and turning
like a diamond
before the inner-eye.
I sit and listen;
I disintegrate
into the patterns
in a field
wild after a day of rain
and how long
now, the heat.
View from a Backroad in Upstate New York
On a steep, green hill
all the tombstones are falling
away from their names.
Companions
All summer the dead
poets have walked with me—through
the humidity
and deep, swarming green—
a ghost metronome that kept
the pace of breathing.
Between the life and
the poem, they said, there is
no difference now.
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Joseph Massey is a writer and poet who lives in upstate New York. His work has appeared in many journals and magazines, including the Nation, Frontier, and American Poets: The Journal of the Academy of American Poets. He is the author of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F3VV3HKK">"America Is the Poem."</a>
Joseph Massey
Joseph Massey is a writer and poet who lives in upstate New York. His work has appeared in many journals and magazines, including the Nation, Frontier, and American Poets: The Journal of the Academy of American Poets. He is the author of "America Is the Poem."
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