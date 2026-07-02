The General Store

Has there ever been a better time to buy American? Look around, and you’ll see American industry stirring after a long, offshoring-induced slumber. Consumers are demanding higher-quality, made-in-America goods, and some of the most successful companies have delivered. And they’re not simply reviving old ideas, but refining them, taking what worked and perfecting their craft. In a market long dominated by convenience, they offer something more grounded: products made with intention, built to last, and shaped by people who still take pride in doing it right.

1. Versatile dining

Celebrating its 50th year in business, Copeland Furniture takes pride in its tables, chairs, bed frames, and dressers in a way that the big guys can’t. Sourcing all of its wood from North American-grown and harvested hardwoods, Copeland produces all of its furniture pieces from their Brad ford, Vermont, workshop, where they are the town’s largest employer. This 100% family-owned company is committed to building durable, beautiful furniture that leaves an impression. The Butterfly Extension Table is a perfect blend of modern aesthetics and natural inspiration, making it an excellent and versatile anchor for any dining room.

2. Natural sleep

The founders of The Woolshire had a problem after their first child: there was a dearth of natural pillows free of plastic and other synthetic junk that they felt safe using themselves and with their newborn. After some research and exploration, they learned about the unique and mysteriously wonderful properties of wool and began making pillows from it. The wool is prepared and cleaned at an early-1900s wool mill that is still in operation, so they are assured of its quality. Their flagship Woolshire Pillow is handmade in America from 100% U.S.-grown organic cotton from Texas and virgin wool from sheep raised in the rolling hills of Montana. Price: $179.00

3. Legacy bags

Dedicated to creating heirloom-level products worthy of discovery by subsequent generations, Ezra Arthur produces bags, wallets, notebooks, belts, and other fine leather products from their Phoenix, Ari zona, factory. Bearing their grandfather’s name, the four brothers in charge are com mitted to manufacturing and sourcing all of the materials right here in the United States. The Audrey Nubuck handbag is an homage to the iconic fashion house Hermès. Made from fine American leather and built without linings, rubber, or glue, this bag is a solid option for a casual night around town. Price: $400.00

4. Timeless fashion

Launched in early 2026, Fox & Root takes pride in producing fine Italian silk menswear accessories. Part of this brand new company’s inspiration was to revive the ascot, a tragically oft-forgotten piece of American menswear. In a world of declining fashion standards, these fine accessories, sewn in New York City, are intended to elevate any outfit. A nonchalant and elegant addition to any fit, their ascots are a perfect accessory for a day of work or leisure. Their Spring and Summer collection launched in April, following their Fall and Winter col lections that launched the company. Price: $125.00

5. Local spirits

Spirits of the Wasatch is a small-batch craft distillery based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dedicated to “creating exciting new libations” and “reviving unusual spirits from the past,” the distillery crafts several unique liquors— including gin, whiskey, vodka, and bourbon. Spirits of the Wasatch say they go the extra mile to ensure their ingredients are locally sourced, emphasizing the importance of this part of the process. They also have an active and growing social media presence on X, Instagram, and Facebook. Their Perky Cowgirl Coffee Liqueur, made with vodka and locally roasted coffee, is a crowd favorite known for its balanced flavor. Price: $26.99

6. Heirloom cookware

Founded by Isaac Morton after he was inspired by vintage 19th-century cookware, Smithey is committed to creating pots and pans that will last a lifetime. Designed and crafted in the United States, Smithey’s cookware comes with a lifetime guaran tee—and it may even get better with time. The 7.25-quart Dutch Oven is their largest pot, perfect for slow cooking, frying, roasting, braising, and baking. With a polished surface finish, you can rest assured that it will never chip or crack. Pair this premium pot with their chainmail scrubber for a deep clean after every use. Price: $375.00

7. Built for a lifetime

Founded in 2014 after a long conversation around a campfire, American Bench Craft has been on a mission to produce the fin est leather goods on the market. Starting in their parents’ garage, brothers Jason and Chris slowly grew their business. However, they never forgot where they came from and still produce all of their products by hand in their Wilmington, Massachusetts, workshop. Since their founding, they have expanded their product line from durable wallets to include many other products, including their best-selling Working Man’s Belt. This belt is built to last a lifetime and handcrafted in America from premium vegetable-tanned leather. Price: $89.00

8. The cutting-edge

For nearly 40 years, Chris Reeve Knives has been “pushing the envelope” in the pursuit of excellence in the industry. The proud inventor of the frame-lock technology (also known as the Reeve Integral Lock), the Ida ho-based company has continuously been recognized for the quality of its knives, not least of all when Chris Reeve was inducted into the Cutlery Hall of Fame in 2015, which he considers his “championship trophy.” The Backpacker, designed for backpacking hunters and outdoorsmen, is a ‘cutting-edge’ tribute to Chris Reeve’s original 1980 design with modern materials. Price: $300.00