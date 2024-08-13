Is YouTube's biggest star on the chopping block?

MrBeast has long been the crown jewel of YouTube. But now his reputation hangs in the balance.



Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his alias, is currently drowning in a sea of scandals that threaten to undo years of hard work and goodwill. Through large-scale viral stunts (usually tempered by an element of philanthropy) and an exacting command of the what makes people click, Donaldson has built an empire that extends far beyond the digital screen, with his own line of burgers and candy bars cementing his status as an all-conquering entrepreneur.

[Donaldson's silence] speaks volumes. For someone whose entire brand is built on transparency, generosity, and goodwill, this lack of communication feels like a betrayal.

He's also become a symbol of digital-age charity, with initiatives like Team Trees and Team Seas painting him as the unassailable good guy of the internet. His propensity to dish out cash, cars, and candy while also planting trees, building hospitals, and restoring sight to the blind has turned him into a cross between Mother Teresa and Willy Wonka.

Yet, even the brightest stars can fall, and MrBeast’s Icarus-like demise has been absolutely brutal.

The first cracks appeared last month when "Ava" Kris Tyson, a prominent figure on Donaldson’s YouTube channel (309 million subscribers), made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Following the discovery of an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor, Tyson, who came out as a transwoman last year, came under fire from online critics for grooming. At first, Donaldson defended Tyson, a close childhood friend. As criticism ramped up, however, Tyson left the show.

The situation further deteriorated a few weeks later when a former employee, known as DogPack404, uploaded a provocative video accusing Donaldson of staging content and orchestrating fake giveaways. This was DogPack’s debut YouTube upload, and it swiftly garnered millions of views and tens of thousands of comments.

If his first upload was compelling, his second was absolutely shocking. Early this month, a former MrBeast associate by the name of Jake Weddle claimed to DogPack that the MrBeast collaborator known as Delaware — who has appeared in multiple videos wearing a mask — was a registered sex offender. Not surprisingly, the video quickly did the rounds. As I write this, it has been viewed almost 10 million times.

Weddle claimed that Donaldson had been fully aware of Delaware's past and that his mask was less a funny quirk than a necessary disguise. As Weddle noted, ”They covered up the fact that not only did he work there, but he was the manager when it all started. And you know that he knew because he’ll be in videos. He will be in the thumbnails. He will be around. And whenever he is, he’s wearing a mask."

"Why would you wear a mask?” asked a clearly infuriated Weddle. “Why would you conceal your face? What are you concealing?”

As the scandal unfolded, another YouTuber, Rosanna Pansino, added fuel to the fire with accusations that Donaldson was hiring private investigators to dig up dirt on those speaking out against him. Pansino claimed that individuals were being offered money to fabricate stories about her and others, further eroding any remaining trust in MrBeast’s camp.

The silence from Donaldson’s side has been deafening, with his only public statement being the announcement of a third-party investigation into Tyson’s online behavior. His reluctance to address the more severe accusations, however, speaks volumes. For someone whose entire brand is built on transparency, generosity, and goodwill, this lack of communication feels like a betrayal.

And the scandals don’t end there. MrBeast’s high-stakes giveaways and lotteries, which have long been a hallmark of his channel, are now under scrutiny as well. Accusations of rigging and the misuse of non-disclosure agreements have surfaced, raising questions about the fairness and legality of these contests. Again, for a creator whose content is primarily aimed at young people, many of whom are underage, these allegations are particularly troubling. The predatory behavior appears to have manifested in more ways than one.

Then there's the growing uncertainty surrounding “Beast Games,” the TV show that was supposed to be Donaldson’s next big venture. Contestants have alleged that Donaldson's production team created hazardous working conditions during filming. They report inadequate food and medical care, with some even suffering from severe sleep deprivation and physical injuries. A recent New York Times article seems to corroborate these allegations, adding weight to the troubling claims.

The future of the show, much like Donaldson's reputation, now teeters on the edge. In retrospect, as increasingly unsettling details come to light, MrBeast probably regrets his choice of name. A moniker that once reflected strength and resolve has taken on a much darker significance. The Beast, it seems, is about to be tamed — and perhaps even slayed.