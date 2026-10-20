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Comedian Chris D'Elia gives hilarious take on Israel/Palestine — and people can't handle it
October 20, 2026
'Are you going to say something about Gaza?'
Chris D'Elia hates making his material political, and activists hate that.
That's why when the comedian gave his latest take on the war between Israel and Palestine, he knew it was going to ruffle some feathers.
'Guys, how can we report him?'
Choose or lose
For years, the New Jersey native has told fans he doesn't want to use his act to take sides, a policy he reiterated during a recent appearance at the Improv.
"People will be like, 'You have a following, are you going to say something about Gaza?'" the comedian began.
D'Elia's reply was short and to the point: "Where's that?"
When he gets asked, "Well, are you for Palestine or Israel?" D'Elia has a response for that too:
"I don't watch soccer, I don't know! I hope they have a good game."
While the joke killed with the live audience, D'Elia knew what he was getting into when he posted it online:
"I'm sure the comment section below will make us all feel really good and happy," he wrote.
The social media activists did not disappoint.
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Peanut gallery
"It's ok to be spineless and stand for nothing," a Lebanese man said.
"You can be funny and stand for justice at the same time, you do not have to compromise one for the other," another man, with "FreePalestine" in his profile replied.
"Damn chris been bought out by [Israel]," said another.
"Guys, how can we report him?" asked an Indian man.
Many other comments took D'Elia's non-stance as a stance in itself, saying they now understood him to be a supporter of Israel.
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Gun nuts
The joke police always come out in full force whenever the comic even broaches the subject of politics, which he does more often than he may be willing to admit.
In January, D'Elia went out on a limb and joked that he thinks all superheroes are secretly Republicans.
"Who's Republican, dude? Wolverine! Cyclops! Professor X, hello?! You think he's out there — in his mind, he's like, 'But secretly, f**k these woke, white, liberal women.' Killing them left and right, dude, with his brain."
Not that D'Elia spares the GOP. Last year, D'Elia caricatured conservatives as trigger-happy gun nuts while recounting being accosted by a liberal petitioner who wanted him to give a signature to support abortion rights.
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Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.
andrewsaystv
Andrew Chapados
Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.@andrewsaystv →
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