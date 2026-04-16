10 Republicans defy Trump, vote to extend major protections for Haitian migrants

The House has passed a measure to extend temporary protected status for Haitian migrants with the help of Republican representatives.

Ten Republicans aided every House Democrat in voting to pass legislation that extends TPS for Haitians by another three years Thursday afternoon. This is an uptick from the six Republicans and lone independent who initially helped advance the legislation on Wednesday.

'If you import the Third World, you become the Third World.'

These 10 Republicans are: Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska, Mike Carey of Ohio, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Carlos Gimenez of Florida, Mike Lawler of New York, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Rich McCormick of Georgia, Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida, and Mike Turner of Ohio.

These Republicans voted in favor of extending these protections despite President Donald Trump's fierce disavowal of temporary protected status.

RELATED: 'Absurd' perks for Haitian migrants may be extended, thanks to these 6 Republicans

Win McNamee/Getty Images

"This animal was allowed to stay here because the Biden Administration granted him, and all Haitians, 'Temporary Protective Status,' a massively abused and fraudulent program which my Administration is working to terminate, but Deranged Liberal District Court Judges are standing in our way," Trump said in a Truth Social post last week about a vicious murder in Florida.

"As I've said all along, if you import the Third World, you become the Third World, and that is what happened over the four years of Democrat Control," he added.

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas also called out the legislation, noting that Haitians' temporary protected status was granted to them only because of a natural disaster that took place over a decade ago.

"Haitians first received TPS because of an earthquake," Gill said in a post on X. "That was over 15 years ago. America is not their permanent motel."

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