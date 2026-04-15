'Absurd' perks for Haitian migrants may be extended, thanks to these 6 Republicans

The House has advanced a bill to extend the Temporary Protected Status for Haiti by another three years after six Republicans voted with Democrats.

Democrats unanimously voted Wednesday to advance Massachusetts Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley's legislation that would give special protections to Haitian migrants. The bill ultimately advanced in a 219-209 vote with the help of six Republicans and one independent, Rep. Kevin Kiley of California, who previously served as a member of the GOP.

'If you import the Third World, you become the Third World.'

The six Republicans are: Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Carlos Gimenez of Florida, Mike Lawler of New York, Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida, and Nicole Malliotakis of New York. Notably, Salazar is also leading the charge for the bipartisan bill dubbed the Dignity Act, which critics have said is just another push for mass amnesty.

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas called the vote to extend TPS for Haitians "absurd," echoing the concerns shared by many Americans.

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Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier in April, President Donald Trump and his administration sounded the alarm after an immigrant from Haiti allegedly murdered an American woman at a gas station by bludgeoning her with a hammer. This migrant came to the United States during former President Joe Biden's administration and benefited from the same Temporary Protected Status the House is on track to extend.

"This animal was allowed to stay here because the Biden Administration granted him, and all Haitians, 'Temporary Protective Status,' a massively abused and fraudulent program which my Administration is working to terminate, but Deranged Liberal District Court Judges are standing in our way," Trump said in a Truth Social Post.

"As I've said all along, if you import the Third World, you become the Third World, and that is what happened over the four years of Democrat Control," he added.

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