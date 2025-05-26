10 wounded in shooting on charter boat near South Carolina coast, police say

Police in South Carolina said 10 people were wounded in a shooting on a charter boat Sunday night in Little River, a beach enclave about a half hour northeast of Myrtle Beach.

The Horry County Police Department added that the most serious cases involve those in critical but stable condition at area hospitals. One other person was injured in the incident but not by gunfire, police said.

'When they got off the boat, they just started shooting each other.'

Police said its investigation so far indicates the shooting was an isolated event that resulted from an altercation during a private Memorial Day weekend gathering on a charter boat, and there is currently no associated risk to the community.

Police added that detectives are working to identify the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

Police first posted about the shooting at 9:30 p.m., noting that it took place on Watson Avenue. Later that night police said at 11 people were taken to area hospitals, adding that they received reports about others arriving at area hospitals in personal vehicles.

A local businessman told NBC News passengers aboard the boat had just docked at a marina when shooting commenced.

"When they got off the boat, they just started shooting each other," Harold Wiegel, a partner of Myrtle Beach Adventures, told news network.

Wiegel — whose son lives near the marina and heard the shooting — told NBC News the boat in question is the Hurricane and is operated by Little River Fishing Fleet.

A person who answered a phone Monday at Little River Fishing Fleet confirmed to NBC News that charter customers aboard the Hurricane were involved in the incident but declined to provide further details.

An online flyer advertised a Sunday party with a DJ on a three-hour cruise ending at 9 p.m., the Associated Press said. A woman who answered a phone number on the flyer early Monday told the AP she was upset about seeing her friends get shot and then said she didn’t want to talk further and hung up.

In addition, a North Myrtle Beach police officer responding to the shooting was wounded in the leg when his gun accidentally fired, NBC News reported, citing Myrtle Beach police in a separate statement.

The officer was stabilized at a hospital, the department added to the news network.

