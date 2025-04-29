Trump laughs off 'radical left lunatic' protester at Michigan rally: 'Sorry, ma'am — I thought it was a guy!'

President Donald Trump mocked a "radical left lunatic" protester who interrupted his rally in Michigan to celebrate the first 100 days of his second term in office.

The president was speaking at a rally at the Macomb Community College when the protester was escorted out of the rally. At least two protesters/disrupters were ejected from the speech.

'And she now has to go home to her mother, who's a big Trump fan! Her mother's watching!'

Trump ridiculed the protester as she was escorted out of the arena.

"What's her problem over there? What's her problem? Is that a radical left lunatic?" he asked as his audience cheered.

"He's just a child! All right, get him out. I'm sorry. I’m sorry, ma’am — I thought it was a guy!" he joked.

"Thank you. And she now has to go home to her mother, who's a big Trump fan! Her mother's watching!" he joked to loud applause. "I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I said he, and it's a she! I'm sorry."

Video of his comical response to the protester was widely circulated on social media.

While the president is touting some of his accomplishments, Trump's agenda has hit many stumbling blocks on the road to his 100th day in office. Dozens of lawsuits have stymied the expansive intent of his executive orders.

Some of his popularity has dropped over the accusations of overreach in relation to his immigration enforcement policies, as well as the across-the-board tariffs he imposed. One promise he has fulfilled completely is the shutdown of the U.S. border with Mexico.

Signs at the event read "The Golden Age" and "100 Days of Greatness."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!