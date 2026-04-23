14-year-old thug body-slams, head-stomps girl on Harlem street — reportedly after she wouldn't give him her phone number

A 14-year-old male was caught on video body-slamming and then head-stomping a girl on a Harlem street — reportedly after she wouldn't give him her phone number, the New York Post reported, citing police and sources.

The attack against the 15-year-old victim took place on the corner of East 107th Street and 3rd Avenue in East Harlem around 3:30 p.m. Monday after the school day was over, the Post said.

'He should get the death penalty.'

The clip shows the considerably larger male standing in a crosswalk in front of his victim and warning her that he'll "knock the s**t out of you right now."

Another male is heard off-camera encouraging the attacker: "Do it!"

When the girl attempts to cross the street, the attacker orders her, "Nah, you stand right here" as he points to the ground close to his feet.

The girl attempts to go around the attacker, but he puts an arm out and pushes her backward.

But the gutsy girl defiantly tells her attacker, "Get the f**k away from me, p***y!" and turns around and begins to walk away down a sidewalk.

Her attacker, who's wearing a mask over his mouth and nose, follows her, grabs her from behind, picks her up, and body-slams her into the sidewalk.

Apparently not satisfied with his feat of strength, he then stomps on her head while she's defenseless on the ground.

RELATED: 'Dozens of bystanders' reportedly record video while 15-year-old boy is mercilessly beaten then fatally shot at playground

The Post, citing police and sources, said the girl suffered a concussion, and EMS took her to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

The paper added that her attacker was arrested and charged with assault — and sources noted that he's due to appear in family court Thursday.

As you can imagine, those reacting to the incident are outraged. Here's a sampling of comments underneath the Post's video posted to YouTube:

"Arrest the cameraman as well," one commenter said. "He was enjoying it."

"He should get the death penalty," another commenter declared.

"It's NYC," another commenter wrote. "He'll get a $75 fine and be back on the streets."

"If that were my daughter, the cops would need to hold on to him for his safety," another commenter said. "He would leave earth."

"Utterly evil, doesn't matter what age," another commenter noted. "This is why we need [the] death penalty nationwide. Some people are beyond saving. We must protect regular normal civil people in society."

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