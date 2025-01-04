17-year-old charged with animal cruelty after police view heinous video of dog abuse

A Texas teenager was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after police viewed a video showing a dog being dragged behind a motorcycle.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook that officers had arrested 17-year-old Michael Christopher George on Wednesday over the video that was taken by a witness. The leashed dog was being pulled along a gravel road at a speed such that the dog could not keep up, according to police.

At one point, he said that he shot the dog because the dog bit his sibling.

Witnesses said that the video was followed by gunshots.

In the video of the teen's arrest, he appears to be wearing a hoodie with images of the "Jason" horror villain from the "Friday the 13th" movies.

Police said that George changed his story various times during questioning. At one point, he said that he shot the dog because the dog bit his sibling. He also allegedly tried to cover up his actions by telling police he had buried the dog in the woods.

George was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center and charged with third-degree felony animal abuse. He was released after he posted bond of $15,000 on Thursday, according to court records reviewed by KSAT-TV.

Video of the teenager being detained by police can be viewed on the news report by KENS-TV on YouTube.

