18-year-old thug allegedly guns down 40-year-old mom as she protects her son amid Facebook Marketplace purchase gone wrong

An 18-year-old male allegedly gunned down a 40-year-old mother as she protected her son amid a Facebook Marketplace watch transaction last week in Indiana.

John Harrison Ford is now charged with murder, felony murder, attempted murder, and attempted armed robbery after Jean Gragg died from her injuries Saturday, WNDU-TV reported, citing amended charging documents. Ford also faces a felony firearm enhancement, the station said.

'2 words....DEATH PENALTY!'

The shooting occurred Wednesday, June 10, in the 2600 block of MacArthur Avenue on South Bend’s east side, WNDU reported.

Police said Gragg's son was trying to sell a watch to Ford as part of a transaction he arranged through Facebook Marketplace, the station said.

Gragg's son told police that Ford pulled a gun while looking at the watch, said he needed it, and tried snatching it from the son, WNDU reported.

But police said Gragg got in between Ford and her son and chased Ford away from the property, the station said.

Surveillance video shows Ford shooting toward Gragg multiple times after she turned around and ran back toward the home, WNDU reported, citing investigators. Police said Gragg was shot in the head, the station said.

Ford during an interview with detectives reportedly admitted that he shot Gragg, WNDU reported.

He remained Tuesday in St. Joseph County Jail, records indicate. No bail is listed.

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More than 150 comments hit the sheriff's office Facebook post about the upgraded charges. The following are but a few of them:

"Life in prison," one commenter wrote.

"If you're gonna sell stuff on Marketplace, go to the South Bend police station, 701 W. Sample onto East End," another user said. "They have a designated area with cameras. It's a safe zone. I use it all the time."

"Condolences to her family," another commenter reacted.

"2 words....DEATH PENALTY!" another user suggested.

"Public hanging," another commenter offered.

"Does he look sorry?" another user wondered.

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