Tom Hanks: I hope Trump does so well that 'I vote for his re-election

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus was clearly very upset about President-elect Donald Trump's Nov. 8 victory, sharing a teary-eyed video on Twitter following the Election Day results, but actor Tom Hanks is offering a more tempered tone, possibly to the dismay of many of his Tinseltown colleagues.

Hanks was honored Wednesday by New York's Museum of Modern Art and, after several of his fellow Hollywood stars offered their accolades to the Academy Award-winning actor, he shared somewhat of a pep talk in the wake of Trump's victory, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

We are going to be all right because we constantly get to tell the world who we are. We constantly get to define ourselves as American. We do have the greatest country in the world. We move at a slow pace. We have the greatest country in the world because we are always moving towards a more perfect union. That journey never ceases, it never stops. Sometimes, to quote a Springsteen song, it’s “one step forward, two steps back,” but we still aggregately move forward. We, who are a week into wondering what the hell just happened, will continue to move forward. We have to choose to do so, but we will move forward because if we do not move forward, what is to be said of us?

But then Hanks made a comment that is most assuredly at odds with the thoughts many of his celebrity neighbors have expressed in the nine days since Trump's stunning defeat of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

"This is the United States of America. We'll go on. There's great like-minded people out there who are Americans first and Republicans or Democrats second," Hanks told The Hollywood Reporter. "I hope the president-elect does such a great job that I vote for his re-election in four years."

The "Inferno" star also weighed in on liberal filmmaker Michael Moore's suggestion that he should run for president in 2020. Spoiler alert: Hanks doesn't feel qualified for the position, despite the fact that a one-time reality TV star will take to the White House in January.

"Not to be completely, over and over coming back to the same thing that I would like to strangle Michael Moore on him offering my name in order to be something other than a CPA, which I’m not qualified to be either," Hanks said. "We will take everything that has been handed to us as Americans, and we will turn our nation and we will turn the future and we turn all the work that we have before us into some brand of a thing of beauty."