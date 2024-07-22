3,000-person caravan heads to US, hoping to illegally cross southern border before upcoming election

A massive group of roughly 3,000 individuals is reportedly heading to the United States, hoping to illegally cross into the country before the November presidential election, according to the New York Post.



The individuals, soon-to-be illegally in the U.S., are embarking on the journey by foot, scrambling to take advantage of the Biden administration’s open-border policies, which will assuredly be shut down if former President Donald Trump secures a victory in the upcoming election.

The Post reported that the group consists of foreign nationals from a dozen Latin American countries currently making the long trek through Mexico to reach the U.S. southern border, where they plan to make asylum claims and hope to be released into the interior of the country.

'The Republican platform promises to launch the largest deportation operation in the history of our country.'

Trump and his vice presidential pick, Ohio Senator JD Vance (R), have made it clear that their administration has plans to crack down on the current open-border policies that have led to millions of illegal entries over Biden’s tenure.

“Crooked Joe Biden is the Worst President, by far, in the History of our Nation. He has done everything possible to destroy our Country, from our Southern Border, to Energy Dominance, National Security, International Standing, and so much more. He was annihilated in an Earth Shattering Debate, and now the Corrupt and Radical Democrats are throwing him overboard,” Trump wrote in a recent post on social media.

The Biden administration has boasted about its efforts to establish additional so-called lawful pathways to let more foreign nationals into the U.S. at a quicker pace. As part of that effort, the administration launched Customs and Border Protection’s CBP One application, which allows individuals to schedule appointments to make asylum claims at a port of entry.

Miguel Salazar, a 37-year-old El Salvadorian national, told the Associated Press, “We are running the risk that permits (to cross the border) might be blocked.” According to Salazar, most of the individuals headed to the U.S. want to secure an appointment through the CBP One app, which they can only do once they reach Mexico City or states in northern Mexico.

“Everyone wants to use that route,” he stated.

The AP reported that the caravan departed from Ciudad Hidalgo, a city in southern Mexico, on Sunday. Some of the individuals told the news outlet that they have been residing in the city for weeks while they await permits to continue to travel to northern towns.

Oswaldo Reyna, a 55-year-old Cuban national who is traveling with the caravan, rejected Trump’s remarks that illegal aliens are invading the U.S.

“We are not delinquents,” Reyna claimed. “We are hard-working people who have left our country to get ahead in life, because in our homeland we are suffering from many needs.”

During his speech at the Republican National Convention last week, Trump stated, “To keep our families safe, the Republican platform promises to launch the largest deportation operation in the history of our country.”

“We have to stop the invasion into our country that’s killing hundreds of thousands of people a year,” he added. “We want people to come into our country, but they have to come into our country legally.”

A recent report from the AP stated that Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called Trump “a friend” and “a man of intelligence and vision.” He noted that he planned to send a letter to Trump “to prove to him that migrants don’t carry drugs to the United States” and that “closing the border won’t solve anything, and anyway, it can’t be done.”

López Obrador claimed that U.S. manufacturers, including automakers, “wouldn’t last a month with the border closed.”

An attempt to move manufacturing back to America “would mean that on average, each automobile sold would cost U.S. citizens between $15,000 and $20,000 more,” López Obrador said.

