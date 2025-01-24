Proposed constitutional amendment would allow Trump to serve 3rd term as president

A proposed constitutional amendment would allow President Donald Trump to serve a third term if it is able to get through the difficult amendment process.

U.S. presidents are limited to two terms in office because of the 22nd Amendment, but the new amendment proposal would increase the limit to three terms. The proposal was filed by Republican Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee.

'This amendment would allow President Trump to serve three terms, ensuring that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs.'

Ogles said that Trump needed to have more time to fulfill his vision for the U.S.

"[Trump] has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal," read a statement from the congressman.

"To that end, I am proposing an amendment to the Constitution to revise the limitations imposed by the 22nd Amendment on presidential terms," he added. "This amendment would allow President Trump to serve three terms, ensuring that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs."

The two-term limit was a tradition set by George Washington, the first president, but that tradition was rejected by Democrat President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who served four terms during and after the Great Depression. Congress responded by passing the 22nd Amendment to legally limit the presidency to only two terms.

Some noted that the proposal appeared to be written so that former President Barack Obama could not run again for a third term.

An amendment to the Constitution would need support from two-thirds of each of the two chambers of Congress or a constitutional convention called by two-thirds of state legislatures. Three-fourths of states would then need to ratify it.

If Trump were to be elected to a third term, he would be 82 years old when that term began and 86 years old at the end of that term.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!