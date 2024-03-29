Abandon Biden: Pro-Palestinian protests inside and outside Radio City Music Hall spoil star-studded Biden fundraiser

Unruly pro-Palestinian protestors inside and outside a New York City venue caused some disruptions to the star-studded event that raised tens of millions for President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign.

On Thursday, Biden joined former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in Midtown Manhattan for a fundraiser that several media outlets, including the Washington Post and MSNBC, described as "historic" because it hauled in a whopping $25 million for Biden's campaign coffers. The event featured several celebrities, including late-night host Stephen Colbert, rapper Lizzo, and actress Mindy Kaling.

However, not everyone was there to support the president. In fact, several pro-Palestinian protestors infiltrated the event to heckle and slam Biden for his response to the war in Gaza. "You’re out of your f**king minds," yelled one person, who was immediately escorted out, The Hill reported. Others screamed that Biden had "blood on [his] hands."

According to reports, the disruptions were organized by Abandon Biden, a group that pledges not to vote for Biden in primary elections because of his supposed support for Israel. "In the primary, I will not be voting for Joe Biden in the primary. I’m going to leave it blank in New York," one protestor told Reuters.

In response to a question about the war, Biden replied, "There’s a lot of people who are very, very — there are too many innocent victims, Israeli and Palestinian. We’ve got to get more food and medicine, supplies into the Palestinians."

"It’s understandable Israel has such a profound anger, and Hamas is still there. But we must in fact, stop the effort that is resulting in significant deaths of innocent civilians, particularly children," he added. He also reiterated his support for "a two-state solution."

A pro-ceasefire mob outside the building caused even more of a ruckus. Hundreds of agitators swarmed the streets, tussling with police and bystanders and chanting anti-Israel slogans.

The protests didn't just throw cold water on an evening orchestrated to make Biden appear popular by surrounding him with celebrities and beloved Democrats like Obama and Clinton. They evinced just how fractured reliable Democrat voting blocs have become over the issue, a shifting dynamic that may bode ill for Biden in November.

"I just feel very, very angry that I voted for such a person that would enable such atrocities," a former Biden voter in Michigan said a few months ago.

"I feel used as a Muslim voter," added a woman from California. "He used people like myself in order to get elected and is now doing whatever serves him in his position."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!