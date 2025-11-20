'Abortion Is Everything' book for kids calls killing unborn children 'human superpower'

Abortions are described as a "uniquely human superpower" in a new kids' book meant for children as young as 5 years old.

The book, titled "Abortion Is Everything," was created by Amelia Bonow, an activist who is also responsible for the "Shout Your Abortion" campaign.

'The book is marketed to children from 5 to 8, with the goal of explaining abortion in kid-friendly language. This isn't just propaganda. It's grooming.'

A post on the group's social media page proudly marketed the book, according to the Live Action pro-life group.

"Parents, caregivers, and educators who work with children have long been searching for a tool to talk with kids about abortion, especially given the volume of political noise currently surrounding the issue," reads a post on Instagram.

The book intends to describe how an abortion feels and why people have them.

"With accessible, inclusive language, 'Abortion Is Everything' frames abortion as the actualization of a uniquely human superpower: our capacity to imagine the future and make choices that lead us towards the life we envision," the post reads. "Abortion is a tool that allows human beings to shape our destinies, and which has shaped the entire world around us."

The Live Action group strongly condemned the effort in a post on social media.

"The founder of 'Shout Your Abortion' is now targeting kids. With a children's book. Promoting abortion," the post reads. "The book is marketed to children from 5 to 8, with the goal of explaining abortion in kid-friendly language. This isn't just propaganda. It's grooming."

"The abortion industry has long tried to indoctrinate children into their pro-abortion agenda," the group continued on its website. "This book, presenting abortion as human empowerment, is just the latest example."

The political fight over abortion has moved to the state level after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the decision establishing federal abortion rights in the historic 2022 Dobbs decision.

