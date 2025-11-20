Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
'Abortion Is Everything' book for kids calls killing unborn children 'human superpower'
November 20, 2025
The book is being marketed for children as young as 5 years old.
Abortions are described as a "uniquely human superpower" in a new kids' book meant for children as young as 5 years old.
The book, titled "Abortion Is Everything," was created by Amelia Bonow, an activist who is also responsible for the "Shout Your Abortion" campaign.
'The book is marketed to children from 5 to 8, with the goal of explaining abortion in kid-friendly language. This isn't just propaganda. It's grooming.'
A post on the group's social media page proudly marketed the book, according to the Live Action pro-life group.
"Parents, caregivers, and educators who work with children have long been searching for a tool to talk with kids about abortion, especially given the volume of political noise currently surrounding the issue," reads a post on Instagram.
The book intends to describe how an abortion feels and why people have them.
"With accessible, inclusive language, 'Abortion Is Everything' frames abortion as the actualization of a uniquely human superpower: our capacity to imagine the future and make choices that lead us towards the life we envision," the post reads. "Abortion is a tool that allows human beings to shape our destinies, and which has shaped the entire world around us."
The Live Action group strongly condemned the effort in a post on social media.
"The founder of 'Shout Your Abortion' is now targeting kids. With a children's book. Promoting abortion," the post reads. "The book is marketed to children from 5 to 8, with the goal of explaining abortion in kid-friendly language. This isn't just propaganda. It's grooming."
RELATED: Missouri man admits to kidnapping pregnant girlfriend at gunpoint to force her to have abortion
Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
"The abortion industry has long tried to indoctrinate children into their pro-abortion agenda," the group continued on its website. "This book, presenting abortion as human empowerment, is just the latest example."
The political fight over abortion has moved to the state level after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the decision establishing federal abortion rights in the historic 2022 Dobbs decision.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.