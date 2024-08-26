Florida man allegedly paid for acid attack on former girlfriend

Florida police arrested three people for an alleged scheme as part of which a woman was attacked with acid outside of her home in New Jersey.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that 49-year-old William DiBernardino hired 38-year-old Betty Jo Lane and 39-year-old Jmarr McNeil to toss acid on the victim.

'The victim sustained chemical burns over 35 percent of her body.'

Prosecutors said the victim was returning home after work in July when she was attacked in the driveway of her Monroe Township home.

“As the victim opened her car door, she was approached by an unknown female who threw a cup and its liquid contents directly at the victim,” read the statement from the prosecutor's office. “The victim sustained chemical burns over 35 percent of her body and was airlifted to a burn center where she is still being treated."

Investigators said they used a "highly caustic liquid" in the attack.

Police were able to track what they believed was the rental vehicle used in the attack to Florida and to their suspects. Investigators believe DiBernardino paid the pair to drive from Jacksonville, Florida, to New Jersey.

After an investigation, police arrested DiBernardino, who had been in a previous relationship with the victim. Florida police also arrested McNeil and Lane.

Prosecutors filed a slew of charges against the trio, including first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the third degree and stalking in the fourth degree.

A news report published by WCAU-TV on YouTube showed the booking photos of each of the suspects.

