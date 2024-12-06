Adam Schiff resigns from House early, set to be sworn in the Senate

Sen.-elect Adam Schiff of California resigned from his post in the House of Representatives earlier than expected on Friday in order to be sworn in to his Senate seat on Monday.

Schiff was elected to represent California in the Senate on November 5 in order to replace former Democratic Sen. Laphonza Butler, who was appointed following the death of Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein in September 2023. Although Butler has served in the Senate since, she opted not to run for another term.

Notably, Schiff was at the forefront of the now-debunked Russia-collusion hoax during the 2016 election cycle.

"I am so privileged to have been chosen by the voters of California to serve as their next United States Senator, following in the footsteps of a true giant of the Senate and a mentor of mine, former U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein," Schiff said in his resignation letter Friday.

"It has been my honor to represent the people of California's 30th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives for the last 24 years," Schiff continued. "I am so grateful to my constituents for giving me the chance to serve them in the House, and to the residents of the state of California for now providing me this new opportunity in the Senate to serve the entire state I love."

Schiff is now set to be sworn in on Monday alongside Democratic Sen.-elect Andy Kim of New Jersey. Kim was elected to replace former Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, who resigned in August a month after a jury convicted him on charges of federal bribery.

"I look forward to representing all of the people of California, and doing my utmost to make sure that our state continues to provide opportunity, creativity, innovation, and a wonderful quality of life for generations to come," Schiff said in the letter.

The Biden administration has reportedly been weighing pre-emptive pardons for various government officials like former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and even Schiff.

