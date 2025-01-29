Trump reportedly considering pardon for New York City Mayor Eric Adams

A New York Times report said that the Trump administration is considering a pardon for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat.

Adams has been indicted on federal charges of bribery and wire fraud connected to the Turkish government. He has been spotted meeting with President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida just before Trump took the presidential office for the second time.

'Yeah, I would. I think that he was treated pretty unfairly,' he said. 'I would have to see it because I don't know the facts.'

The Times report said several people with knowledge of the situation confirmed that senior officials at the Department of Justice had discussed with Manhattan prosecutors the possibility of dropping the charges against Adams.

The mayor is accused of accepting illegal campaign donations and gifts from foreign nationals in exchange for political favors. Some of the gifts allegedly included discounted and free flights and trips. He has denied the allegations.

Trump has previously expressed sympathy for the mayor and accused the Biden administration of unfairly prosecuting him because Adams came out against the lax immigration policies under the Democrat.

“I think that he was treated pretty unfairly. Now, I haven’t seen the gravity of it all, but it seems like being upgraded in an airplane many years ago," said the president.

Trump also reacted positively when asked if he would consider a pardon for Adams.

"Yeah, I would. I think that he was treated pretty unfairly," he said. "I would have to see it because I don't know the facts."

Some have speculated that Adams might switch his party from Democrat to Republican, as he was previously registered as a Republican for seven years beginning in 1995. When asked in December about the possibility of a party switch, Adams said that Americans were fed up with partisan squabbling.

"We need to move away from identifying, classifying ourselves as anything other than Americans," Adams responded. "I'm an American. So no matter what party I'm on or vote on, I'm going to push for the American values."

Adams has also reversed his policies on immigration after previously supporting the "sanctuary city" policies that frustrated federal efforts to detain illegal immigrants for deportation.

"We're going to protect the rights of immigrants in this city that are hardworking, giving back to the city in a real way," said Adams in December. "We're not going to be a safe haven for those who commit repeated violent crimes against innocent migrants, immigrants, and long-standing New Yorkers."

Some have accused Adams of cozying up to Trump in order to seek a pardon.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!