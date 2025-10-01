ADL ends its 'Glossary of Extremism' after listing Charlie Kirk's TPUSA under 'extremism' and 'hate'

The Anti-Defamation League is ending its list of what it considers to be extremist groups and people.

The ADL made an announcement on Tuesday evening about retiring its "Glossary of Extremism," a list of over 1,000 entries, which it claimed "served as a source of high-level information on a wide range of topics for years."

'Christian Identity is a religious ideology popular in extreme right-wing circles.'

The organization admitted that an "increasing number" of its entries were outdated, while stating that many of the entries had somehow been "intentionally misrepresented and misused."

The organization wrote on X that it will now "explore new strategies and creative approaches" to present its research and focus on "fighting antisemitism and hate."

For the past few days, the ADL has been under intense scrutiny after readers noted its page on Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk's organization, was listed as a hate group.

In fact, TPUSA's backgrounder on the ADL website remains labeled with the tags "Extremism, Hate, or Terrorism" and comes from the ADL's "Center on Extremism."

The page relates TPUSA to extremists or extremism at least six times and claims the organization's events have featured "far-right conspiracy theorists," with Kirk creating a "vast platform" used by "numerous extremists."

The ADL's description of Kirk and his company drew widespread backlash, even from Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Musk sent out an array of posts on X in recent days, calling the ADL a "hate group" as well as a "far left hate propaganda machine."

Musk also wrote that the ADL "sells hate" and "hates Christians, therefore it is is a hate group."

The "Christians" post was in response to the ADL's page on the "Christian Identity movement," which is also listed under "Extremism, Hate, or Terrorism" by the ADL.

"Christian Identity is a religious ideology popular in extreme right-wing circles," the ADL writes. "Adherents believe that whites of European descent can be traced back to the 'Lost Tribes of Israel.' Many consider Jews to be the Satanic offspring of Eve and the Serpent, while non-whites are 'mud peoples' created before Adam and Eve."

It adds — still in the introduction — that the movement holds "virulent racist and anti-Semitic beliefs" that are usually accompanied by "extreme anti-government sentiments."

Absolutely.



The @ADL has become a far left hate propaganda machine.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2025

Musk had said that "the ADL needs to change this now" in response to a screenshot from the group's page about TPUSA, which was last updated in 2023; but the page has since seen changes.

Much of the verbiage seems to have simply been reworded, but the page no longer lists TPUSA as a right-wing organization in its very first point. Some of the points have also been toned down. For example, the page allegedly used to say TPUSA "has promoted numerous conspiracy theories," but now says it "has promoted some conspiracy theories."

As reported by Fox News, the now-defunct glossary had listed groups like the Nation of Islam, the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, and more as extremists. It also included TPUSA and the "America First" movement, but not Antifa or Black Lives Matter.

