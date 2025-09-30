Charlie Kirk assassination inspires famed ESPN commentator to run for Senate — as a conservative

ESPN host and analyst Paul Finebaum might run for office because of Charlie Kirk despite never being involved in politics.

The SEC Network personality and host of "The Paul Finebaum Show" said in a recent interview that he is "considering" leaving the Disney-owned network to run for the United States Senate.

'I felt very empty doing what I was doing that day.'

Perhaps surprisingly, Finebaum said that he would run on the Republican ticket in Alabama, finding inspiration after Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10.

"I spent four hours numb, talking about things that didn't matter to me. And it kept building throughout that weekend," Finebaum said.

"I felt very empty doing what I was doing that day."

Finebaum continued, "It's hard to describe, not being involved in politics ... how that affected me and affected tens of millions of people all over this country. And it was an awakening."

Seemingly revealing his political affiliation for the first time, Finebaum said he is a "registered Republican in North Carolina as of this hour. And I was a registered Republican in Alabama before I moved."

Finebaum also told OutKick's Clay Travis in the interview that he voted for President Donald Trump, but "they also tell us not to discuss that."

South Carolina football head coach Will Muschamp (R) speaks with radio personality Paul Finebaum. Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

As for the potential seat, Finebaum said after talking to "someone ... who made it clear that there was a desire for me to be involved," he is now considering a seat in Alabama. That seat will be vacated by Senator Tommy Tuberville (R), who has his eye on becoming the state's governor.

Finebaum also revealed to Travis the reason he was so reluctant in the first place.

When Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl was initially rumored to run for Tuberville's seat, Finebaum said he was "hesitant" and did not take the idea of running "too seriously."

Eventually, however, the person he spoke to was so "compelling and compassionate in the approach" that Finebaum began to think about running.

"One or two people in Washington had reached out to me about whether I would be interested in politics, something I'd never thought about before. Something I didn't really think possible," the analyst continued.

"I gave some thought to it as the weekend [after Kirk's murder] unfolded ... and got a little bit more interested."

Born in Tennessee, the college sports host went into greater detail about why Alabama would be the best fit for him, besides the obvious reason of the vacancy.

"Alabama has always been the place I've felt the most welcome, that I've cared the most about the people. I've spoken to people from Alabama for 35 years, and I feel there is a connection that is hard to explain," he noted.

BlazeTV host Steve Deace said he believes Finebaum "absolutely has the name ID to win a primary."

"Which means winning the election in Alabama," Deace said.

Regarding the idea of yet another sports personality getting into Alabama politics, Deace commented, "I'm fine with people in sports getting involved in politics, as long as they agree with me and know what time it is. It would be delicious irony for woke ESPN to produce a senator inspired by my friend Charlie Kirk's boldness."

ESPN declined to comment on the situation. Finebaum's show did not return a request for comment.

