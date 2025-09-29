'Ireland is ran by traitors': Steelers quarterback, disabled senior mugged in Dublin during NFL visit

A Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was allegedly mugged in Dublin before his team played in the NFL's first ever game in Ireland.

The Steelers played the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park early Sunday as part of the NFL's ongoing overseas showcases. The Steelers won 24-21, but neither their backup quarterback nor one of their dedicated fans were able to enjoy the game without experiencing all Dublin has to offer.

The crimes happened within a couple miles of the stadium, with the Steelers quarterback getting attacked in the Temple Bar and Dame Street area.

Skylar Thompson — a 6'2", 219-pound veteran currently on injured reserve — was "jumped and robbed" late Friday night by what was described by the Irish Independent as "several men" who stole his phone.

Thompson suffered minor injuries and was allegedly brought to the hospital.

Irish police said they were on patrol on Dame Street in "the early hours of Saturday morning" when they "encountered a male who required medical assistance" at the scene.

Unfortunately for football fans, thugs were in the area after the game, as well, as a disabled elderly man was also robbed on Sunday night.

According to another Irish report, a man named Gregory, who was in a wheelchair, stopped in the street to smoke a cigar in celebration of the Steelers' win. At that point, Gregory was robbed of his phone by a woman who attempted a quick getaway

Fortunately, members of the public alerted nearby police who were able to chase down the woman and return Gregory's phone. The woman was taken to a local police station and charged.

Gregory was reportedly robbed on O'Connell Street, which is even closer to the stadium than the area where Thompson was mugged.

These areas are known for crimes against foreigners and tourists, according to reports, particularly in the form of pickpocketing and robberies. Previous suspects have been described as young drug dealers and youth gangs.

Additionally, in 2024, a man named Mohamed Axmed was reportedly jailed for robbing two U.K. tourists in the same area.

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor, who has aspirations of becoming the president of Ireland, quickly spoke out about Thompson's mugging.

"Let the World know! Ireland is ran by traitors to its people!" McGregor wrote on X, quoting comments about the story. "GET THIS GOVERNMENT OUT NOW!"

While Irish police confirmed "no formal complaint" over Thompson's situation was made, NFL reporter Tom Pelissero reported on comments from the Steelers' organization that seemingly confirmed the ordeal.

"Thompson, who is on injured reserve, suffered minor injuries but is OK and with the team," the reporter wrote on X. "Statement from Steelers Spokesman Burt Lauten: 'We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin. We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident.'"

