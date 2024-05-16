Blaze News original: 7 conservative values Gen Z should embrace for a happy, purpose-driven life

In the cacophony of culture war rhetoric, Gen Z members must trailblaze their own path in the labyrinth of life's choices. However, Generation Z faces a barrage of pernicious indoctrination from the government, media, and academic regimes. Gen Z are the torchbearers of tomorrow, and it is necessary that they contribute in a productive and meaningful manner. The future leaders of the country should look to the past for traditional conservative values to achieve fulfilling, happy, and purpose-driven lives.

Generation Z are classified as those born between 1997 and 2012. Gen Z currently composes 30% of the world's population and is estimated to account for 27% of the worldwide workforce by 2025.

Gen Z is poised to be an influential voice in the upcoming presidential election. Nearly 41 million members of Gen Z will be eligible to vote in November.

Gen Z members skew heavily toward being liberal Democrats. According to the nonprofit, nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute, 43% of Gen Z adults identify as liberal. In addition, 36% of Gen Zers are Democrats, while only 21% are Republican, the poll released in January found.

However, 28% of post-Millennials are not happy in their lives, according to a Gallup poll from April. An additional 27% of Gen Z do not consistently feel like their lives matter. Roughly half often feel anxious, and approximately one in five often feel depressed.

Gen Z should embrace these seven conservative values to discover that they can lead a meaningful existence, live more fulfilling lives, and improve their communities.

Individual liberty

The birth of our exceptional country was deeply influenced by the recognition of individual liberties as fundamental to forging a great nation. Individual liberties are enshrined in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. These critical documents vow that Americans will undoubtedly receive certain unalienable rights, such as "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness." Several provisions protect the rights and freedoms of individuals.

Individual liberty continues to be a cornerstone of American democracy – and it is widely considered to be a conservative value.

However, individual liberty is also critical for young people, as it fosters personal growth, encourages self-expression, cultivates creativity, and provides a sense of fulfillment.

Fiscal prudence

True conservatives preach financial responsibility for numerous reasons that are not only beneficial for government, but also for individuals. Cultivating habits of individual fiscal prudence enables young people to get ahead of the game with responsible financial planning.

Personal fiscal prudence provides protection during emergencies or when there is an economic downturn.

Practicing financial discipline offers opportunities, while those who make waste-penny missteps may find themselves in jeopardy. Responsible financial behaviors substantially lead to a positive credit history and credit score.

Gen Z members with impressive credit scores will be able to attain more impressive long-term goals with favorable loans and mortgages. Those with financial independence are also ahead of the pack in education, career advancement, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Individuals practicing fiscal prudence will also have less stress in their lives, and it will put them on a path toward financial freedom and self-reliance. Individuals living within their means enjoy a far greater peace of mind than those dealing with debt.

Critical thinking and intellectual diversity

Critical thinking and intellectual diversity are pivotal aspects of conservative values, including delivering a nurturing environment of open-mindedness, reasoned discourse, and intellectual curiosity.

Critical thinking cultivates analytical skills, which in turn empower young adults to effectively assess information, evaluate arguments, and make reasoned judgments. Critical thinking provides critical problem-solving abilities to analyze real-world challenges and navigate life's turbulent times.

Intellectual diversity instills tolerance of differing opinions and engages in respectful communication and active listening.

Having intellectual diversity allows young individuals to contribute meaningful and constructive dialogue, even when confronted by others with completely different perspectives and ideologies. Being open-minded and intellectually diverse will enable individuals to break out of ideological prisons and navigate complex situations successfully.

Respect for tradition and heritage

Conservatives value tradition and heritage to ensure inter-generational cultural continuity. For young people, tradition and heritage offer a deep connection to the past and ground them in a rich tapestry of shared history, values, and customs that serve as guiding lights in a volatile world.

Tradition enables stability, familiarity within a society, and communal cohesion. Respect for tradition places value in the accumulated wisdom of elders and preserves tried and true practices that have worked for generations.

Conservatives value tradition for its role in preserving cultural norms, establishing familial bonds, revering knowledge passed down for generations, and fostering a sense of continuity. Tradition reduces uncertainty and supports institutional frameworks that nurture stability.

Heritage serves as a foundational pillar in conservative ideology that anchors critical values and principles across generations.

Heritage functions as a conduit for the transmission of values from one generation to the succeeding one. Shared cultural roots provide a sense of belonging, connection, solidarity, and appreciation for a common belief system. Values passed down from generation to generation foster a sentiment of inclusion, develop a sense of pride, and celebrate ancestry with a shared history.

Heritage aids in preventing societal fragmentation by upholding a collective sense of identity and purpose.

Rule of law and civic duty

Appreciation of upholding the rule of law is a conservative value that emphasizes protecting a just and orderly society. Revering law and order safeguards fundamental rights and liberties.

The rule of law establishes a framework for resolving disputes peacefully and with order. It helps promote stability by establishing clear rules and procedures for governance, which consequently decreases the probability of societal unrest and chaos.

Young people engaging in civic duties instill a sense of responsibility, connection, and pride in the community.

Participating in civic engagements – such as volunteering, voting in elections, serving on juries, engaging in community service, and participating in community events – helps build stronger and more cohesive communities.

Being active in your community exposes young people to complex social issues and challenges facing their communities. The participation in civic engagements fosters empathy and compassion for societal issues impacting your neighborhood. Taking an interest in their community gives Gen Z members a voice in making a difference in shaping the future of their society.

Strong family structure

Adapting a strong family structure provides young people with the benefits, such as unwavering support, stability, and emotional wellness.

Being a member of a positive family environment provides young people with emotional advantages, such as encouragement, comfort, unconditional love, steadfast support, and promoting mental well-being and resilience.

A strong family structure provides crucial stability, especially during tumultuous times, which in turn can improve mental health.

Families offer young people with critical role models who boast values and morals to strive for.

A strong family structure provides a sense of belonging, everlasting social bonds, cultural identity, and the importance of heritage.

Self-reliance and self-determination

A Gen Z member possessing self-reliance and self-determination is better equipped to make difficult decisions and take independent actions that would lead to more freedom in their lives.

Self-reliant individuals are generally more confident than those who are paralyzingly dependent on assistance from others. Those with self-determination and personal agency have the conviction to tackle challenges and achieve their life goals.

Self-reliant and self-determined individuals are more resilient in the face of adversity, as they channel their inner strength to overcome obstacles. Taking accountability places the responsibility for your decisions squarely on oneself, avoiding the pitfalls of victimhood.

Having autonomy and faith in your own decisions leads to a greater sense of fulfillment and satisfaction.

Independent individuals who challenge themselves without seeking help from others are more able to reach their full potential and reach their destiny.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!