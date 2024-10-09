Afghan national imported by Biden-Harris administration accused of plotting Election Day terrorist attack for ISIS

An Afghan national imported by the Biden-Harris administration has been arrested for allegedly plotting to massacre American citizens on Election Day.

While Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi's alleged ISIS plot was foiled, the Trump campaign and other critics noted that there may yet be many more potential terrorists among the tens of thousands of Afghans brought into the U.S. by the Biden-Harris administration as well as among the tens of millions of illegal aliens who have stolen into the U.S. over the past three years.

"As charged, the Justice Department foiled the defendant's plot to acquire semi-automatic weapons and commit a violent attack in the name of ISIS on U.S. soil on Election Day," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

The Department of Justice alleged that as part of his terrorist plot, Tawhedi prepared to liquidate his family's assets, move his family members back to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, acquire AK-47 rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and then slaughter as many Americans as possible.

'How many terrorists will Joe Biden bring to America? We don't know!'

It appears that the kind of attack the jihadist had in mind was akin to the March 22 ISIS-K terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow, Russia, which left over 130 people dead and hundreds more badly injured.

According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday, Tawhedi, 27, entered the U.S. on Sept. 9, 2021 — nearly 20 years to the day after the 9/11 attacks — on a special immigrant visa following the Biden-Harris administration's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Tawhedi was among the thousands of Afghans ultimately brought to the U.S. by the Democratic administration following the collapse of Kabul despite warnings about the likelihood of extremists slipping through the cracks.

Those Americans who raised concerns about the possibility that extremists might be among the inbound Afghan population were denounced as racists, xenophobes, and even un-Christian by Democrats, their allies in the media, and nominal Republicans like Adam Kinzinger.

On Aug. 24, 2021, President Donald Trump stated:

Biden surrendered Afghanistan to terrorist and left thousands of Americans for dead by pulling out the Military before the citizens. Now we are learning that out of the 26,000 people who have been evacuated, only 4,000 are Americans. You can be sure the Taliban, who are now in complete control, didn't allow the best and brightest to board these evacuation flights. Instead, we can only imagine how many thousands of terrorists have been airlifted out of Afghanistan and into neighborhoods around the world... What a terrible failure. NO VETTING. How many terrorists will Joe Biden bring to America? We don’t know!

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) noted in a video statement on Aug. 23, 2021, that "according to Pew, 40% of the people [in Afghanistan] believe that blowing yourself up, committing a suicide bombing is an acceptable way to solve a problem. ... Let's ensure that we're properly vetting them so that we don't get a bunch of people who believe that they should blow themselves up at a mall because somebody looked at their wife the wrong way."

'The same unvetted Afghans who were leading our soldiers into ambushes for years are being brought here in the thousands every year.'

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) noted on Aug. 17, 2021, "US national security has been deeply degraded since Jan 20. Allowing entry of thousands from a known terrorist hotbed who have not been screened on top of the border crisis will further degrade national security and undermine public safety."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeted, "We should rescue Afghans who’ve assisted the US military, but they should go to a neutral & safe third country. They should NOT come to US w/o a FULL security vetting."

"The same unvetted Afghans who were leading our soldiers into ambushes for years are being brought here in the thousands every year," Blaze News columnist Daniel Horowitz noted on Aug. 20, 2021. "Those Republicans joining Democrats in demanding that we bring in tens of thousands of unvetted Afghans, as if the American people owe them more blood, treasure, and sacrifice, are violating the social compact of governance."

Despite such criticism, the Democratic administration doubled down and pushed to accelerate the so-called resettlement process.

While on parole status pending adjudication of his immigration proceedings, Tawhedi — a walking vindication of critics' concerns — took residence in an apartment complex in Oklahoma City, where he apparently immersed himself in jihadist literature and ISIS online communities.

Search history data indicates that Tawhedi routinely accessed ISIS propaganda, including a guide defining the behaviors that qualify a person as a Muslim or alternatively as an "infidel," and attempted to access Washington, D.C., webcams on or around public monuments. He allegedly also participated in pro-ISIS Telegram groups.

Footage taken on July 20 and later obtained by the FBI allegedly shows Tawhedi reading to his daughter and nephew about the supposed benefits of martyrdom, including a harem of 72 virgins and a crown of jewels.

'A bunch of Americans were nearly mass murdered while voting by an Afghani visa charity case just so a bunch of alcoholic neocons could pat themselves on the back for being "compassionate."'

Extra his apparent efforts to promote terrorism to his kin and his keen interest in terrorist literature, the complaint indicates that Tawhedi also contributed funds to a so-called charity that funnels money to ISIS.

Law enforcement executed a court-authorized search warrant for a phone belonging to the suspect and reportedly observed communications between Tawhedi and an ISIS recruiter who goes by the name Abdul Malik.

On Sept. 21, Tawhedi allegedly wrote to Malik over Telegram, "We found a person who deals with weapons. He found it for us. They are smuggled. We bought two, they are Kalashnikovs. We are two people, we bought two. Each one costs $1,200.00. Everything will perhaps be $3,000.00 in total. We have ordered 500 bullets. What do you think, brother? Is it enough or should we increase it?"

The following day, Tawhedi indicated that he sold his father-in-law's house for $185,000 and was set to receive the money on Oct. 15 — funds he could use for the terrorism plot as well as for the repatriation of his family back to Kabul on on Oct. 17. Malik allegedly instructed him to donate the remainder to the Mujahideen and jihadist public treasury.

"After that we will begin our duty, God willing, with the help of God, we will get ready for the election day," Tawhedi allegedly wrote.

According to the complaint, an FBI asset started the ball rolling on a possible gun deal in early September, around the time Tawhedi was selling off his family's personal property on Facebook. When inquiring about whether a laptop was still for sale, the FBI asset suggested to the suspected would-be terrorist that it would come in handy for his new gun businesses.

The FBI asset reportedly met with Tawhedi on Sept. 6 to complete the deal for a laptop, personal computer, and iPhone and again played up his burgeoning gun business. Before the asset left, Tawhedi's juvenile co-conspirator allegedly inquired about guns, setting the stage for a text correspondence.

After texting back and forth, Tawhedi and his juvenile co-conspirator reportedly met with the FBI asset at a rural location in Oklahoma on Sept. 14, where a second FBI asset and undercover agent also showed up, posing as the fake gun dealer's business partners. Tawhedi allegedly placed his order and agreed to a price of $1,000 per rifle.

The suspected would-be terrorist met up with the FBI asset on Oct. 7 apparently to purchase the rifles. When he did so, Tawhedi and his co-conspirator were arrested.

Following his arrest, Tawhedi allegedly admitted to purchasing the weapons for the purpose of targeting large gatherings of people on Election Day and dying in the process of doing so.

Tawhedi has been charged with conspiring with and attempting to provide material support to ISIS and with receiving a firearm to commit terrorism. If convicted, he could land a collective maximum prison sentence of 35 years.

The Trump campaign responded to the arrest, writing, "How many other terrorists has Kamala imported into the country?"

Sean Davis, the Federalist co-founder who was among the early critics of the Biden-Harris administration's mass importation of Afghans, wrote, "I want an apology from every fat, throne-sniffing, chicken-hawking, moral-blackmailing, family trust fund-depleting neocon moron who smeared me as a racist when I wrote this piece in 2021 after the fall of Afghanistan."

"A bunch of Americans were nearly mass murdered while voting by an Afghani visa charity case just so a bunch of alcoholic neocons could pat themselves on the back for being 'compassionate' for refusing to vet hordes of third-world Afghanis being shipped into our country," added Davis.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) wrote, "Biden/Harris roll out the red carpet for Afghan terrorist who plots to kill us on Election Day."

Reflecting back on whether she would have done anything differently than Biden has these past four years, Kamala Harris announced on "The View" Tuesday that "there is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of — and I've been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!