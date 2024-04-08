Air Force veteran claims ex-wife was involved in the shooting that resulted in the amputation of his right leg

A man who spent two decades in the Air Force has finally come forward after losing a leg, claiming his ex-wife was at the center of a scheme in which he was shot in his own driveway, according to WJBK.

Kevin Kessler was reportedly gunned down in his own driveway in Farmington, Michigan, on November 1, 2022. The atrocious event took place just a few moments after he called the authorities to report that his truck tires had been slashed.

Kessler, who has two children, was in the middle of getting a divorce from his then-wife Nicole Kessler. The man was waiting for the authorities to arrive about the slashed tires when a man drove by and fired at him.

The authorities eventually concluded that the man who shot Kessler was Nicole's lover, Matthew Jones, who was later convicted and sentenced to 60 to 80 years in prison, according to the Daily Mail.

"They told my family to plan for a funeral. They gave me a 1% chance. They did not think I was going to make it," Kessler said.

"'Why?' I remember saying that – 'Why?' I was thinking about my girls and my family. I didn't know if I was going to see them again."

Kessler went on to say that he believed Jones "was scamming in a way," adding that "I think he saw the payday with a divorce."

Following the incident, Kessler was hospitalized for two months and ultimately had his right leg amputated at the hip. He is now bound to a wheelchair.

"They found three entry and exit holes, and they actually found a full bullet in my belt," Kessler said.

"I still have bullet fragments that have been removed as recently as a few weeks ago, I still have more than I feel. I still have a drain hole that doesn't stop."

Kessler's ex-wife was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of probation for lying to the authorities during the investigation.

Kessler claimed that his ex-wife knew about the plan to shoot him, saying: "Why would Nicole lie about her whereabouts if she wasn't hiding the fact that she was involved in me being shot? At minimum she knew I was shot after the fact."

Nicole was recently released from prison.

