Alabama mom arrested after 2 kilograms of cocaine are found in 3-year-old's backpack, police say

Alabama police said they found guns and a large quantity of cocaine at the Mobile home of a woman on Sunday after receiving a tip.

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a "reliable" and "confidential" source told them that 35-year-old Tierra Tocorra Hill had drugs at her home on Harvey court. Police initiated a traffic stop after surveilling her home and seeing her leave in a car.

When they searched her car, they allegedly found 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, some marijuana, and a handgun.

Police then searched her home and found that her 3-year-old was carrying two kilograms of cocaine in a blue Nike backpack. In addition, they found three other children in the home aged 8, 10, and 15 years old, and a black backpack with another kilogram of cocaine and two more handguns.

“Say making a poor decision, I think that’s giving too much credit. I think she made a deliberate decision,” said Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch to WKRG-TV.

Police said there were no other adults present in the home and that the children had access to the drugs and guns.

“I think she made a deliberate decision to ride around with substantial amounts of drugs and a firearm in her car and leave her children home unintended with even more cocaine and more drugs, so that’s a deliberate action, that's not a poor decision," he added.

Police estimated the total street value of the cocaine found to be about $450,000.

“It is absurd how reckless this situation was. There was a total disregard for the law and the children’s well-being," said Burch.



“It’s safe to say that the 3-year-old probably did not put the drugs in the backpack," he added. “Each kilo is 2.2 lbs and they commonly refer to that as a brick, so you got two bricks in the backpack being worn by a three-year-old.”

Hill was charged with four counts of chemical endangerment of a child, second-degree possession of marijuana, cocaine trafficking, and tampering with physical evidence. Police said she may face additional charges.

“It’s just alarming that a mother would allow their children to be exposed to these types of things. She has to see a judge before bond is set but my two cents is she ought to sit her butt in jail until she goes to trial. She subjected those children to extremely dangerous situations,” added Sheriff Burch.

“We will not stop our fight against violent crime and drug dealers in Mobile County," he concluded.



Here's more about the arrest:

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

